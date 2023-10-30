Nigerian company announced that it is commencing the production of drones and other security equipment.

He said it is made possible through partnerships with foreign original equipment manufacturer

The company stated that the move will help to ensure timely delivery of security equipment

Elites Group of Companies, an indigenous Nigerian company, has started an assembly and production line for unmanned vehicles, drones, and other security equipment within Nigeria.

This is to enable the company to address security concerns and promote economic progress.

The arrangement with overseas original equipment manufacturer partners was the catalyst for this strategic strategy, according to a Punch report.

Installation of the assembly and production line is crucial

Otunba David Adesanya, Group Managing Director of Elites Logistics & Development Services Ltd., revealed the initiative of the business.

He claimed that the installation of the assembly and production line was a crucial step towards enhancing Nigeria’s security infrastructure, advancing the country’s modern manufacturing sector, and producing a range of socioeconomic advantages for both the continent of Africa and the great nation of Nigeria.

He said that one of the primary objectives of this initiative is to significantly reduce the extended delivery time associated with waiting for foreign equipment manufacturing companies to produce and deliver drones to Nigerian clients.

By assembling and producing these drones locally, Elites Logistics & Development Services Ltd aims to provide a swifter response to the security challenges facing the nation by making a wide range of technology solutions available for surveillance, reconnaissance, and other purposes.

Adesanya said:

“Additionally, this endeavour is set to create job opportunities for the country’s large pool of unemployed youth, thereby contributing to a reduction in unemployment rates. It is anticipated that this initiative will not only bolster Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product but also enhance foreign exchange earnings, as Elites Group plans to export its UAVs and drones to countries in need of these vital security tools.”

“An organisation based in Nigeria, Elites Logistics & Development Services Ltd. has a wide range of business interests. These include services related to agriculture, renewable energy, solar smart kiosk manufacturing, building and road construction, engineering, defence consulting, and procurement.”

