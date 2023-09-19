Depositors of Peak Merchant Bank will now receive their dividends after 20 years the bank became defunct

The first liquidation dividend will be paid upon verification of the depositors

NDIC enjoined concerned persons to visit the bank’s old premises or the corporation’s office nearest to them with proof

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said arrangements have been made to pay the first liquidation dividend to Peak Merchant Bank depositors and former employees (deposits).

According to a statement made yesterday and signed by Bashir Nuhu, the NDIC's director of communication and public affairs, the verification effort will allow depositors of the closed bank to cross-check and determine the details of their accounts as well as any outstanding amounts.

Eligible stakeholders of the closed bank can visit any NDIC offices or the NDIC website at www.ndic.gov.ng to verify their claims. Photo Credit: NDIC

He urged eligible stakeholders of the closed bank to visit any NDIC offices or the NDIC website at www.ndic.gov.ng to verify their claims beginning on September 18 and continuing through October 16, 2023.

He also said that the duly completed verification forms might be emailed to claimscomplaints@ndic.gov.ng, the corporation's email address.

Depositors need to be verified

He said:

“Depositors are therefore enjoined to visit the bank’s old premises or the corporation’s office nearest to them with proof of account ownership and verifiable means of identification for the exercise.”

According to the NDIC, if a bank fails, the insured sum is the initial and required payment that depositors receive, up to the stated level.

Depositors are later given sums in excess of the insured sums in liquidation dividends from the proceeds of the assets of the liquidated bank as realised by NDIC as liquidator.

Peak Merchant Bank Limited's operating licence was revoked by the central bank in March 2003 as a result of the chairman's alleged excessive influence, who was also a significant stakeholder in the bank.

Reports stated that the organisation had a history of weak profitability, severe insider misconduct, poor asset quality, and persistent illiquidity.

Litigation brought by shareholders had, however, put off the liquidation process.

Source: Legit.ng