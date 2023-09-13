Dangote Cement is targeting reducing the company's dependence on use of fossil fuels for its operation

The move is part of the company's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 12.

Dangote Cement is one of Nigeria's biggest manufacturing companies with footprints across Africa

Dangote Cement Plc has announced plans to cut down on the use of fossil fuels for its operations amid increasing concerns on climate change.

Eseosa Ighile, the company's head of Sustainability, Obajana Plant, who disclosed this, said the target is 25 percent by 2025.

Dangote Cement is looking for fuel alternative

Source: Getty Images

She also revealed that several innovative strategies to cut emissions of Green House Gas, with the plant have been implemented, Punch reports

In a statement, she said:

“The AF project aims to achieve a thermal substitution rate of 25 per cent in all plants by 2025. We are working towards installing AF feeding systems in all our operation lines by 2024.

“The resources utilised for fuels currently at the DCP Obajana include tyre chips, waste oils, and agricultural waste such as palm kernel shells and rice husks. We are also undergoing technical studies on the use of refuse-derived fuels as a fuel source.

“Between January and July 2023, we’ve consumed over 34,800 metric tonnes of alternative fuel materials for our operations.”

Dangote cement climate change initiative

The statement also noted that Dangote Cement has deployed technology and other measures to mitigate the emission of GHG, and its impacts, in all its subsidiaries.

Ighile revealed some of the efforts include monitoring water, waste, and GHG emissions, creating a decarbonization working group, and following the guidelines of both local and international organisations.

"The company’s climate goals extend beyond just the reduction of emissions but also to protecting and regenerating the environment, through land reclamation and tree planting.”

