Glovo and ShopRite are in partnership to improve home deliveries in Nigeria

This means, customers will now be able to order their daily necessities from the online shop seamlessly and get them delivered on time

Customers in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, where Glovo operates will enjoy this benefit

Glovo, a multi-category app has partnered with ShopRite, a supermarket retailer in Nigeria, as part of its strategic plan to give everyone simple access to anything in their city.

Customers can now order all of their daily necessities, including freshly prepared meals, fresh fruits, and vegetables, from Shoprite on Glovo thanks to this arrangement, which was created to offer consumers a simple, quick, and comfortable experience when purchasing groceries online.

Customers can now order all of their daily necessities from ShopRite on Glovo. Photo Credit: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

Partnership will facilitate quick delivery

Products are delivered to consumers within an hour of the order being placed, all thanks to Glovo's fleet of couriers according to report.

The relationship, which was formalised in May, includes all Shoprite locations in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, where Glovo operates, with future intentions to include additional cities.

Just two years after Glovo's debut in the Nigerian market, this action significantly altered the rules of the local commerce industry and increased its status.

According to Tosin Olukoya, Strategy Manager at Retail Supermarkets Nigeria, e-commerce has completely transformed the retail industry, and the supermarket wants to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the modern consumer by making online shopping even simpler using Glovo.

She added that Shoprite is always seeking for new and convenient methods to provide innovative services to its customers.

By utilising Glovo's worldwide and regional quick commerce capabilities, we believe this cooperation will provide a quick and convenient home delivery solution that enables us to meet the expectations of our clients in the digital age.

Bunmi Adeleye, the Chief Strategy Officer for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria, added that the company's objective to offer customers, as well as the communities in which they operate, convenience, quality, and outstanding value, is in line with the commercial relationship with Glovo.

Kolawole Adeniyi, Head of Q-commerce for Glovo Nigeria, commented on the deal and said that it is in line with Glovo's mission to give everyone simple access to anything in their city.

He said:

To deliver on our vision, we seek partnerships with top retailers with stores widespread across our active locations. Glovo is enjoying strong growth and has big ambitions. Our goal is to make grocery shopping faster, smoother and more convenient than ever before for the customer. Our partnership with Shoprite will allow us to do this, building on this new vertical and helping us drive growth further across Africa.

Also commenting, Lamide Akinola, General Manager, Glovo Nigeria said:

Our desire is to be the top-of-mind multicategory app and we look forward to enabling our consumer base to access Shoprite products from wherever they are. We believe that this partnership will help us achieve our broader strategy of being a one-stop-shop for all our customer’s deliveries.

