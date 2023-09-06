Dana Air has recruited and trained pilots, engineers, and flight dispatchers

The airline said the hiring was necessary to support Nigeria's local content policy

In addition to training the recruit, the COO of the company said the airline assists them in bagging their licenses

Dana Air has said it has hired and trained highly qualified Nigerian pilots, engineers, and flight dispatchers as part of its strategic development of flights and fleet in the upcoming months.

This is coming amid a move by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to sanction any aircraft operated by any local airlines without a valid insurance policy.

The warning led to the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) of Xejet Air being recently withdrawn by the regulator.

Dana Air is renowned for cutting-edge services. Photo Credit: Karin Dreyer, LightFieldStudios For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

The Airline employed more workers

Speaking about the hiring process, Ememobong Etette stated that the airline's COO had just hired roughly 9 Nigerian pilots, over 10 engineers, and flight dispatchers who had already finished their obligatory training.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Etette said:

These newly-recruited Ab Initio Pilots, Flight dispatchers and Engineers have demonstrated capacity, professionalism, and sound attention to details which is a clear reflection of the training they have had and been through and we are excited about their potentials.

Also for some dispatchers on On-Job-Training with us, we don’t just train them but also assist them to the extent of bagging their licenses, and retain the ones who show prospect and passion for the job.

He said that the hiring was necessary to support Nigeria's local content policy, which emphasises the development of indigenous capability without compromising quality, safety, or environmental standards, as well as the airline's planned expansion of flights and fleet in the upcoming months once it receives more of its aircraft from overseas maintenance.

He added:

Our commitment at Dana Air is to continue to invest in capacity building, training and re-training of our flight operations staff for efficiency, safety and comfort of our guests.

Dana Air is renowned for its cutting-edge online products and services, on-time performance, and superior in-flight service. Dana Air operates a diverse fleet of Boeing aircraft and operates daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Owerri.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the cost of domestic flights in Nigeria may rise from N70,000 to between N150,000 and N250,000, depending on the route and flight duration.

Air Peace boss says 15 aircraft grounded abroad, CBN withholding firm's $14 million

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, disclosed that the company spent about N78 billion on maintenance, and the funds went to foreign firms, Legit.ng had reported.

Onyema revealed that the airline has about $14 million stranded with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and about 15 aircraft are grounded abroad.

He said these during his address at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng