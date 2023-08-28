Tony Elumelu said that the lack of sufficient gas supplies is the reason for Nigeria’s power plant issues

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings added that the nation still has unutilized gas fields despite having plenty of private wealth

He called for the restoration of security affecting business dealings in the country

The billionaire founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, has said the country's power plants are having trouble operating due to a lack of sufficient gas supplies.

At the Nigerian Bar Association's Annual General Conference on Sunday, he suggested that this was having an impact on the nation's electrical supply.

Tony Elumelu said that it is time for the nation to make investments in the power industry Credit: Tony Elumelu

Time to invest in power industry

According to Punch report, Elumelu said that it was time for the nation to make investments in the power industry and establish regulatory frameworks that would provide a sustainable supply of electricity to residents, businesses, and institutions of higher learning.

The billionaire noted:

“Is it not ironic that a country with abundant gas resources cannot optimally operate its power plants due to lack of gas. I have seen, the beginnings of what we can do. Let me give you an example: The TransAfam Power Plant that belongs to Transcorp Group has an installed capacity of 1000 megawatts.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria made a significant investment to acquire 240 megawatts fast power turbines from General Electric. For context, 240 megawatts of electricity can power about one million homes in Nigeria.

"Yet GE has threatened to pull out of the project, because our nation – with some of the largest gas reserves globally, could not provide 65mm scuffs of gas needed for the comprehensive testing of the installed fast power plant.”

Nigeria still has unutilized gas

He asserts that the country still has untapped gas resources despite having enough of private wealth that could be utilised to make the necessary investments for gas extraction.

According to him, these investments are being hindered by self-serving rules and regulations.

He noted that Nigeria has shown the globe through its private sector how capable, creative, and institutionalised the country is. He asserted, however, that there were just not enough foreign businesses with roots in Nigeria.

Elumelu emphasised that the nation was also being impacted by energy shortages, youth disenchantment reflecting in the loss of talent, among other things.

In response to a question about the nation's security, he stated that uncertainty leads to chaos, encourages intolerance, and stifles opportunity.

The banditry, abduction, oil theft, pipeline vandalism, gearbox line cuts, which cause uncertainty, dread, deprivation, poverty, and tremendous hardship, should be combated, he added, by investing in security.

