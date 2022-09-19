Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Oguwusi, has created a new scheme which he said will create 100,000 jobs for Nigerian youths

The monarch said the scheme would boost locally made products and boost the Naira in the local markets

According to the first-class traditional ruler, the OjajaMore scheme will crash the craze for the dollar and make Nigerians appreciate the Naira

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has launched a new scheme known as the OjajaMore to create direct and indirect jobs.

The scheme will also encourage small-scale farming to hype made-in-Nigeria goods through the federal government initiative of patronizing locally-made products and also growing the Naira.

The new OjajaMall was constructed with 100 per cent from local contents and houses about 70 per cent made in Nigeria goods which will boost demand for well-packaged Nigerian-grown organic farm produce.

The Sun reports that the Ooni also expressed displeasure with importers' offensive demand for US Dollars, which is putting massive pressure on the Naira.

The Ooni said:

'The high demand for scarce dollar is the cause of our dwindling economy and currency. Nobody wants to transact in Naira again. Most people prefer to swap their Naira for dollars. It's an unfortunate situation. Other than lamenting, we have salvaged the situation with the creation of OjajaMore to crash the continued demand for dollars and put Naira at a great advantage for the economic boom."

According to the Ooni, the idea for the OjajaMore was birthed due to a burning desire for youth empowerment, technological advancement and economic prosperity, saying the scheme remains one of the initiatives he envisioned for the modernization of Ife in Osun State and other cities in Nigeria.

Ooni said

"It is a triumph and regeneration of retail economies, a reservoir of seamless opportunities for new agro-commodities markets significantly improving access to B2B value chains, a social sanctuary for groceries and other products, and an iconic global brand name that will leave indelible marks on young people through job creation, resolving commoditization issues, and harnessing the integration of locally built flawless novelty digital transactions"

The monarch, also a real estate mogul, noted that there is a need for aggressive investment in promoting local farming. He cited the case of the old Wester Regional Government, which invested in Cocoa, which became a vast income source, and the proceeds were used to fund education and many other capital projects in the region.

Ooni also noted that we need to invest aggressively in promoting our local farming, just like the Western Regional Government.

He said:

"The vision of OJAJAMORE as an indigenous entity with a modern continental outlook is to play a prominent role in people's lives as conduct that provides relatable experiences beyond traditional shopping while driving a robust economic culture. Imagine Malaysia came to take Oil palm seedlings from Nigeria several decades ago today; they are the largest producer and exporter of oil palm products. That's why we are using OjajaMore to rewrite the story and build a stronger future economically."

The Ooni noted that he targets expansion of the scheme beyond his kingdom with more outlets across Nigeria. He said the project would create a solid boundary of business growth and increase efficiency and incorporate value-added elements that will span a remarkable experience and instil a deeper bond in customers.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is still a traditional society despite the entrance of civilisation and the changing cultures.

There are traditional structures maintained by monarchs are revered and seen as the representatives of God in the traditional society.

