CBN result shows that manufacturing, aviation, and power received N5.6 trillion between 2020 and 2022

The loan came in single-digit interest rate and long repayment tenor under Godwin Emefiele

According to the CBN, total receivables and other assets amounted to N47.39 trillion as of 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria has increased its intervention in the manufacturing, aviation, and power sectors to N5.6 trillion over the last three years according to CBN results and accounts between 2020 and 2022.

The soft loans were provided under the leadership of Godwin Emeifiele in the face of the continuous and numerous challenges that the major economic sectors continue to encounter.

According to a report by Legit.ng, as of the fiscal year that concluded in December 2022, the apex bank owed JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs a combined $7.5 billion. The top bank listed a $6.3 billion debt for foreign currency forwards as part of its obligation.

Loan from CBN hit N5.6 trillion

Punch reported that according to information on credit concentration in the major economic sectors, loans from the central bank for the manufacturing, aviation, and electricity sectors together amounted N5.6 trillion.

Under the leadership of its suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN was engaging in aggressive lending competition with commercial banks to some economic sectors. However, the loans from the apex banks had extensive repayment terms and single-digit interest rates.

According to the breakdown, the CBN's receivables and other assets in Nigeria's electricity and aviation sectors amounted at N50.6 billion in 2022, down 96.4 percent from N1.39 trillion in 2021. Additionally, it reported N935 billion in the power and aviation sectors in 2020.

Revenue from manufacturing increased by 33.46 percent to N1.23 trillion in 2022 from N919.03 billion in 2021. Additionally, the manufacturing sector accounted for N1.07 trillion in 2020.

The apex bank revealed that as of 2022, the total value of its receivables and other assets was N47.39 trillion, up from the N43.18 trillion reported in 2021. Receivables from the federal government accounted for a sizable part.

