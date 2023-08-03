Gombe and Bauchi have activated palliative measures in the area of transportation for their citizens

Both states acquired new vehicles for public transportation and announced reduced fares

The measures are strategies applied to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on their respective citizens

The Gombe State Government has taken measures to alleviate the impact of Petroleum subsidy removal on its citizens by reducing the transport fare for Gombe Line Transport Company.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a reduction in the cost of transit for all state-owned transport systems by 50%.

It appears more states are beginning to follow suit in order to mitigate the consequences of the loss of fuel subsidy on their citizens.

Since President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy in his inaugural speech on May 29, fuel prices have skyrocketed, resulting in a hike in transportation fares across the country.

Gombe subsidizes transportation fares

According to Mr. Ismaila Uba-Misilli, the Director-General of Press Affairs at the Government House in Gombe, efforts are underway to alleviate the transportation challenges faced by the public due to the removal of fuel subsidies.

Mr. Ismaila Uba-Misilli mentioned that the Gombe Line Transport Company has taken significant steps to uphold a well-operational fleet, delivering efficient transportation services to enhance business activities and ensure the utmost comfort and safety of its passengers.

According to Uba-Misilli, the government has acquired a total of 90 buses between 2019 and 2022, in order to expand the existing fleet of the transport company.

Additionally, the state government has taken the initiative to subsidize transportation fares, aiming to enable residents to travel without facing excessive financial burdens.

Uba-Misilli said:

There is subsidy because Gombe Line charge about N9,000 for passengers travelling to Abuja as against N25,000 charge by commercial vehicle operators, and N13,000 or N14,000 charge by the regular motor parks for the same route.

Bauchi acquires more vehicles for public transportation

Likewise, the Bauchi State Government has taken action by acquiring 30 vehicles for the Yankari Express Transport Corporation, which is under state ownership.

Alin Bababa, the Chairman of the company, disclosed the company's intentions to establish motor parks in various senatorial zones, aiming to alleviate transportation challenges faced by the public.

According to The Nation, this strategic move is part of the government's broader effort to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the residents of the state.

As stated by him, the company has taken the initiative to reintroduce inter-city bus services in major towns across the state. These services are offered at subsidized fares, aiming to make transportation more accessible and affordable for the residents.

The zonal motor parks will enable passengers to travel to other places without coming to Bauchi metropolis. It is part of strategies to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on our citizens, especially students.

Bababa stated that their actions were aligned with the directives issued by the Federal Government to all states, encouraging them to devise strategies that would mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on their respective populations.

President Tinubu announces fresh palliative for Nigerian students

In related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu recently unveiled new relief measures aimed at supporting Nigerian students enrolled in federal institutions nationwide.

The official announcement, shared via the Presidency's tweet on Monday, July 31, revealed that President Tinubu sanctioned the allocation of buses to all Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education in the country.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to facilitate unrestricted transportation for students commuting between their campuses and hostels.

The statement highlighted that the decision forms a vital component of President Tinubu's palliative efforts to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal specifically for Nigerian students.

