Numbeo ranks Nigeria number 1 among countries with worse traffic congestion

According to the index, Nigerians spend an average of 62 minutes in traffic every day

Kenya is ranked 2nd with 51 minutes of average time spent in traffic

Nigeria is well-known around the world for a variety of reasons, including its traffic problems. While traffic congestion is the most common transportation issue in big cities, it has become the standard for traders and workers who get up early and stay late in cities like Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt.

Traffic congestion is particularly worse in Lagos cities. People from rural areas have been drawn to the city over the years by the opportunities offered by the "centre of excellence," as it is known.

In a report, Legit.ng analyses how Lagos residents waste six years of their expected life span in traffic.

Too many people working in the capital city regions, along with congested streets and a lack of off-street parking options, forces on-street parking and limits the design capacity of the roads, causing traffic jams.

Additionally, unplanned and unanticipated random events like accidents and extreme weather conditions could also result in jams.

Increased car exhaust pollution, longer travel times, and delays all contribute to congestion, which also results in missed investment opportunities. Additionally, it can result in more traffic accidents and risky pedestrian situations.

In a report, Taiwo Salaam, a former permanent secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, stated that if traffic congestion in Lagos, the densely populated commercial capital of Nigeria, were to persist unchecked through 2030, the city could lose as much as 21 billion dollars each month.

In addition, the guest speaker noted that Lagos' population growth percentage rate is 10 times quicker than that of New York and Los Angeles cities in the United States of America, which has further worsened the city's traffic issue.

In addition to the money lost, Salaam said that living in crowded cities comes at a higher cost in terms of health problems caused by industrial factory pollution and climate change.

The solutions that have been explored over the years but failed to produce the desired outcome in reducing traffic congestion in cities.

The building of ring roads or by-passes, the imposition of congestion fees or the outright prohibition of motorcycles from entering certain parts of cities, park-and-ride programmes.

In addition, carpooling, traffic calming, public transportation subsidies, toll roads, regulatory changes to increase density, parking levies, and restrictions in areas well served by public transportation are just a few of the option explored to reduce traffic.

What report says

As of mid-year 2023, Nigeria is rated top in both the world and Africa, according to Numbeo's traffic index by country.

The website gives up-to-date information on the cost of living, quality of life, and numerous socioeconomic indicators in cities and countries throughout the world, as well as its own traffic index.

The Numbeo Traffic Index is a composite metric that takes travel times, commuter unhappiness, CO2 emissions, and overall traffic system inefficiencies into account. It offers details about a city's general traffic situation.

The Traffic Index is one important indicator used to assess the degree of traffic congestion in cities. It is determined by comparing the amount of time it takes to cover a given distance during peak traffic periods to the amount of time it would take in ideal circumstances.

The five most congested countries in Africa are shown by Numbeo, along with the nations that have the most traffic jams, in order from highest to lowest.

No Country Traffic Index Time Index (Minutes) 1 Nigeria 310.6 62.8 2 Kenya 242.1 51.6 3 Egypt 231.8 48.5 4 South Africa 189.3 39.0 5 Morocco 137.1 37.0

