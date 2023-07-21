Dangote Cement says it has enough cement reserves that will last up to 70 years at its Obajana Plant in Kogi State

Dangote Group has said it has a reserve of raw materials for cement production at its Obajana plant in Kogi state that would last for 65 to 70 years.

Engr Benjamin Orekoya, an Assistant Manager in charge of production at the plant, recently disclosed this during a tour of the facility for some journalists.

Alkio Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group reveals cement reserves could last 70 years

Source: Getty Images

The journalists, drawn from Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Nasarwa, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, participated in a 2-day environmental journalism workshop at the Dangote Academy, Obajana.

The Climate Africa Media Initiative & Centre organised the workshop with Dangote Cement.

The tour took participants to the mines and the mix storage, where the boulders are crushed, reclaimed, and sent to the raw mill before the products are grounded into powder.

“The power is then sent into a silo, heated at a temperature of 1450 degrees Celsius, and sent to the 75,000 tonnes clinker silo; it then goes to the mill, where gypsum is added and ground before being refined to cement and packaged,” he stated.

Daily Independent reported that Orekoya and his associate, Juliana Ishaya, explained that the conveyor belts carry raw materials for cement production and span about 8.5 kilometers from the mines to the final output point.

Obajana is Dangote Cement’s flagship plant and the largest of its three factories in Nigeria at 16.25 million tonnes per annum capacity across five lines.

Opened in 2008 with two lines totaling 5 million tonnes per annum, it was the largest cement factory in Sub-Saharan Africa at some point.

The plant is supported by nearly 3,000 Dangote Cement branded trucks.

Dangote Group introduces cutting-edge technology in cement production, discovers alternative fuel

Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, has announced that it has introduced cutting-edge technology to ensure dust from its Obajana factory and other facilities does not pollute the environment.

Adinoyi Haruna, General Manager, Human Resources, Dangote Cement Company, disclosed this at a 2-day environmental journalism workshop in Obajana, Kogi state.

At the workshop themed ‘Reporting The Environment For Sustainability,’ Adinoyi said the technology will help trap dust during cement production and protect the environment from pollution.

