Nigerian passport has moved up 10 places in the list of world most powerful passport in the latest Henley Passport Index

There is however no changes in the list of 46 countries Nigerian passports holders can travel without a visa

The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database

Henley Passport Index has revealed that Nigerian passport global ranking has moved up 10 places , but it is still among the worst in the world.

In its latest third quarter index published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Nigerian passport is now ranked 90th globally, an improvement from 100th spot in the same period in 2022.

The index, published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm is an authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Nigeria passport ranking

Despite the jump in the ranking, Nigeria passport remains among the 20 worst passports to hold when traveling.

The report shows that with a Nigerian passport only 46 countries will allow entry without first applying for visa.

Other countries with worst passport and the number of countries they can visit

After Nigeria, other countries with worse passports include:

South Sudan - 46 countries

Congo - 45 countries

Eritrea - 44 countries

Iran - 44 countries

Sudan - 44 countries

Lebanon - 43 countries

Kosovo - 42 countries

Libya - 41 countries

Sri Lanka - 41 countries

Bangladesh - 40 countries

North Korea - 39 countries

Nepal - 38 countries

Palestinian Territories - 38 countries

Somalia - 35 countries

Yemen - 35 countries

Pakistan - 33 countries

Syria - 30 countries

Iraq - 29 countries

Afghanistan -27 countries

Countries with the most powerful passport

Singapore passport is now the most powerful to hold at 192 visa free countries. This is followed by Germany, Italy Spain all with 190 visa free countries.

Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden passport holders can visit 189 visa free.

Countries Nigerians can visit Visa-free

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroun

Cabo Verde

Chad

Comoros

Côte d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Ethiopia

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique *

Niger

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Iran

Kyrgyzstan

Maldives

Timor-Leste

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Fiji

Haiti

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Suriname

Fiji

Micronesia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

