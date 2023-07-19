Nigerian Passport Move Up 10 Places in World Ranking, With Visa Free Access to 46 Countries
- Nigerian passport has moved up 10 places in the list of world most powerful passport in the latest Henley Passport Index
- There is however no changes in the list of 46 countries Nigerian passports holders can travel without a visa
- The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database
Henley Passport Index has revealed that Nigerian passport global ranking has moved up 10 places , but it is still among the worst in the world.
In its latest third quarter index published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Nigerian passport is now ranked 90th globally, an improvement from 100th spot in the same period in 2022.
The index, published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm is an authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
Nigeria passport ranking
Despite the jump in the ranking, Nigeria passport remains among the 20 worst passports to hold when traveling.
The report shows that with a Nigerian passport only 46 countries will allow entry without first applying for visa.
Other countries with worst passport and the number of countries they can visit
After Nigeria, other countries with worse passports include:
- South Sudan - 46 countries
- Congo - 45 countries
- Eritrea - 44 countries
- Iran - 44 countries
- Sudan - 44 countries
- Lebanon - 43 countries
- Kosovo - 42 countries
- Libya - 41 countries
- Sri Lanka - 41 countries
- Bangladesh - 40 countries
- North Korea - 39 countries
- Nepal - 38 countries
- Palestinian Territories - 38 countries
- Somalia - 35 countries
- Yemen - 35 countries
- Pakistan - 33 countries
- Syria - 30 countries
- Iraq - 29 countries
- Afghanistan -27 countries
Countries with the most powerful passport
Singapore passport is now the most powerful to hold at 192 visa free countries. This is followed by Germany, Italy Spain all with 190 visa free countries.
Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden passport holders can visit 189 visa free.
Countries Nigerians can visit Visa-free
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroun
- Cabo Verde
- Chad
- Comoros
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- The Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique *
- Niger
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- Togo
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
- Iran
- Kyrgyzstan
- Maldives
- Timor-Leste
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Barbados
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Haiti
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Suriname
- Fiji
- Micronesia
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
