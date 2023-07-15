The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMBBAN) they are going ahead to implement the new service charge

According to the association, the present economic realities in Nigeria are responsible for the decision

The national publicity secretary of the association, Elegbede Segun, said threats by CBN and FCCPC are not real

Despite threats and criticisms, the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMBBAN) has said the economic realities in Nigeria have made it necessary for its members to begin the implementation of the proposed new service charge across Nigeria on Monday, July 18, 2023.

The development comes as AMBBAN indicated interest in extending the implementation to the Federal Capital Territory and other states.

PoS operators to begin new implementation of Service Charge on Monday

PoS operators release new price list

Legit.ng broke the news of the intention of the members of AMMBAN in Lagos to hike their charges.

The group also released a new price list for its members in Lagos and said they were adjusting it in the face of current economic realities.

The move caused an uproar among Nigerians, prompting the Federal Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to bar AMMBAN members to halt the proposed hike in new charges.

AMMBAN calls CBN, FCCPC bluff

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also intervened in the issue.

Punch reports that the National Publicity Secretary of AMBBAN, Elegbede Segun said threats and sanctions were just on the pages of new papers, stating that AMBBAN members are prepared to commence the implementation.

He said:

“The reactions you have seen are just on the pages of newspapers, as far as the central bank and FCCPC is concerned,” Elegbede said on Friday.

