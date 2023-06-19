An auto servicing company has opened an office in Nigeria to drive excellent service delivery

WinParts/AutoFast said the drive is to bring its services closer to the Nigerian market

The company said the move is a landmark achievement as it sources parts from reliable manufacturers

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A fast-growing distributor of auto maintenance spare parts, Winpart/AutoFast by CFAO has announced the opening of its office in Nigeria.

The new office in Lagos, Nigeria, marks an important landmark for the firm, which seeks to establish its footprints in Nigeria's thriving auto parts sector.

The car unit under the inspection of maintenance by automated technical due time of car requires maintenance for better performance further Credit: Patchareeporn Sakoolchai

Source: Getty Images

Company said move is a landmark achievement

Winpart, an Independent Aftermarket (IAM) auto spare parts distributor and wholesaler, sources its parts directly from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to fleets, and retailers, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

AutoFast, a multi-brand quick service franchise specializing in routine auto maintenance, is partnering to provide an excellent service to the Nigerian market.

According to the General Manager of Winpart/AutoFast, Mohamed Taleb, the move is an exciting landmark for the company as it expands its presence, bringing its experience to customers and professionals in Nigeria.

He said:

"With our state-of-the-art facility and knowledgeable staff, we aim to provide an immersive shopping and service experience that exceeds our customers' expectations."

According to him, Winpart/AutoFast aims to offer unparalleled customer service at the flagship office. Knowledgeable and friendly staff members would assist customers with their needs, providing expert advice.

FG releases new details as the value of tokunbo cars in Nigeria falls by 47% in 2022

Legit.ng reported that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the value of used vehicles dropped by 47% in 2022, to N335.05 billion from N617.48 billion in 2021.

The NBS data says that used cars with diesel or semi-diesel engines cost around N72.32 billion to import in Q1 of 2022, N96.76 billion in Q2, about N90.77 billion in Q3 and N65.19 billion in Q4 of 2022, computing about N325.05 billion.

Compared to 2021, vehicle dealers brought in N174.22 billion worth of used vehicles in Q1, N172.07 billion in Q2 of 2021, N185.41 billion in Q3 of 2021, and N85.77 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, amounting to N617.84 billion.

Source: Legit.ng