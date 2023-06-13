Nigeria and other countries with a large youthful population is set to benefit from the skills shortages in the UK

The UK's withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) has prompted flexible immigration routes to address various job vacancies

These jobs provide a sure route for a work visa, and they include roles in the healthcare sector, engineering, and other fields, offering attractive salaries

A new report by global university and academic program search platform, Erudera, has identified the top 10 jobs and academic degrees that can help individuals secure work visas in the United Kingdom (UK) with relative ease.

The report highlights the skills shortage in the UK job market and the opportunities it presents for countries like Nigeria with a large youthful population.

UK jobs opportunities

The UK's withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) has prompted the country to adopt flexible immigration routes to boost its economy, resulting in a surge of job vacancies at various levels.

In response, the UK introduced immigration routes such as the Graduate route, High Potential Individual visa, Global talent visa, and Scale-up visa.

Official data reveals a staggering 574.8 percent increase in the number of Nigerians receiving UK worker visas, rising to 13,449 in 2022 from 1,993 in 2019.

The jobs and how much salary

The report identifies the following top jobs and their respective hourly salary wages:

Health Sector Jobs (£16.94 per hour) or N10,097.22

Engineering (Upper range: £16.12 per hour) or N9,607.37

IT Business Analysts, Architects, and Systems Designers (£15.43 per hour) or N9,207.81

Architects (£13.50 per hour) or N8,048.70

Programmers and Software Development Professionals (£13.95 per hour) or N8,313.51

Veterinarians (£13.83 per hour) or N8,230.06

Cybersecurity Specialists (£13.17 per hour) or N7,860.24

Biological Scientists and Biochemists (£12.55 per hour) or N7,483.33

Engineering (Lower range: £13.54 per hour) or N8,077.70

Web Design and Development Professionals (£10.99 per hour) or N6,543.07

Laboratory Technicians (£7.75 per hour) or N4,613.96

Erudera's report emphasizes the alignment of job requirements and academic degrees, making these professions well-suited for individuals seeking work visas in the UK.

