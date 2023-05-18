The Federal government of Nigerian has decided to change the name of the Ministry of Aviation

The decision to change the name is to reflect the increasing changes in the global aviation sector

Also, the government has decided to establish a new university in Abuja to train Nigerians for the future

The Nigerian Federal Government has announced that the Ministry of Aviation has been renamed as the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria.

Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria will establish the first aviation university in Africa Photo credit: @presidency

According to Sirika, the decision to rename the ministry was driven by the need to align Nigeria's policies with the advancements in aviation and aerospace.

He also highlighted the interconnection between the two fields and stressed the importance of proactive policy-setting to prepare for future developments.

New Aviation university

In furtherance of this, Punch reports that Sirika has announced that the proposed African Aviation and Aerospace University is set to commence in September 2023.

Sirika, at the signing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nile University, on behalf of the Federal Government, noted that the university will help address the research and development gaps in the aviation sector.

The minister also revealed that the university would start by offering BSc courses in Aviation Business and Meteorology.

According to Sirika, the African Aviation and Aerospace University was long overdue and aligns with Nigeria's roadmap.

He said

“The university aims to excel globally and address demands in aerospace, aviation, and environmental sciences.

"It will offer both physical and online courses, starting with BSc programs in Aviation Business and Meteorology, with plans for an MSc in Aviation Management.

"The Federal Government will govern the university, but it will be owned and operated by the private sector through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

"Nile University will provide support for the undergraduate program, fostering research and collaboration between the African Aviation and Aerospace University and Nile University."

Source: Legit.ng