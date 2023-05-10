Nigeria plans to establish direct flight to Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations and promote trade and tourism

The move will enhance ease of travel between both countries and increase access to economic opportunities

The proposed direct flight is also expected to boost trade, cultural exchange and tourism

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to establish a direct flight from Nigeria to Pakistan, citing the numerous benefits such a move would bring both countries.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this when he led a delegation to Islamabad, Pakistan, where he met with different government officials in civil aviation, trade, and commerce to foster economic and trade relations.

The federal government is working on Nigeria to Pakistan flight Photo credit: NCAA

Source: UGC

According to Sirika, the establishment of a direct flight between the two countries would strengthen bilateral relations and promote trade and tourism.

He noted that Nigeria and Pakistan have a long history of friendship, and establishing direct air links would further deepen the relationship.

Nigeria to Pakistan direct flight

Sirika, who spoke through his Special Assistant, James Odaudu, in a statement, also noted that trade volume between Nigeria and Pakistan is currently pegged at $210 million, Punch reports.

Part of the statement reads:

"It was also disclosed that they agreed that the subsisting Bilateral Air Services Agreement between Nigeria and Pakistan should be revitalized within the shortest possible time.

“To actualise the plan, a directive was given to officials of both countries present at the meeting to immediately meet to review the BASA and come up with a workable Memorandum of Understanding that would ensure the early commencement of direct flights.

“They both expressed the view that the volume of passengers traffic should quadruple from the 7,300 recorded last year, as it was noted that the two countries have the advantage of a large population that would make the dream a reality.”

Pakistan speaks on plan to create direct flight

In his remarks at the meeting with Syed Qamar, the Pakistani minister of commerce, Sirika believed that trade between Nigeria and Pakistan could only be bolstered if there was a direct flight linking both countries and urged the minister to facilitate it.

He agreed that a direct flight has a greater role in cementing bilateral and economic relations as friendly nations.

Source: Legit.ng