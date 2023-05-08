Nigerian-owned airline Rano Air has finally commenced operations with its inaugural flight

The flight which left Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano landed in Lagos on Sunday afternoon

Rano Air will start with four Embraer E145 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 50 and worth N1 billion

Rano Air, the latest baby in the Nigerian aviation industry, has finally commenced operations.

The airline made its inaugural landing on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Ikeja, Lagos.

The first flight conveyed 35 passengers from Kano State and disembarked them at the MMA2, Leadership reports.

Rano Air first flight landed in Lagos on Sunday, 7 May Credit: @Ranoair

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in preparation for operation, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano secured four EMB-145LRs aircraft a 50-seater commercial aircraft which cost an average of $2,395,000(N1.09 billion) for one.

Rano Air will provide flight services between Lagos and Abuja, as well as to Kano, Maiduguri, and Sokoto.

Additionally, the airline will be the pioneer to offer a direct connection from Maiduguri to Kano.

Scenes after the first flight landed in Lagos

Rano Air's first flight touched down on the runway at exactly 2:50 pm, as a tradition, the aircraft on arrival at the MMA2 Apron was greeted with a water cannon, a symbolic act that could be interpreted as a welcoming blessing for the safety of flight operations, and an act of baptism into the trade.

Welcoming the crew and first passengers, Blessing Ewah Bi-Courtney Head of Operations said:

"As I can see, this aircraft is excitingly looking good, so it would add a new flavour to the flying public.

"So we welcome Rano Air once again into the flying space and we wish them all the best."

The Pilot, Captain Moses Egbekun, was excited about the warm reception put together by the management of Bi-Courtney.

