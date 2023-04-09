A Polaris Bank customer has cried out that the bank slammed a debit of N95,000 on his account

Abdullahi Ramatu Adamu from Jos, Plateau State, said that he never carried out any transaction worth that amount as he did not have such an amount

He said the bank had told him someone used his debit card for shopping and said he should be thankful it was a savings account

Abdullahi Ramatu Adamau, a Polaris Bank Customer from New Layout, Rikko in Jos, Plateau State, has cried out that the bank debited his account with N95,000 for a transaction he neither initiated nor carried out.

Adamu said he woke up on the morning of February 24, 2023, to see that his account, which contained a balance of N16,000, had an N95,050 debit.

Polaris Bank customer angry as bank slams N9,000 debit on his account Credit: Rick Gomez

Source: Getty Images

Bank freezes N16,000 in the account

In an email to Legit.ng, Adamu said he neither requested nor initiated such a transaction as he has no means of repaying the amount.

"Even if I do, I don't have such an amount in my account to carry such a transaction, but they intentionally did that intending to defraud me had it mean any large sum was paid into the account during or after the Presidential election, which will automatically balance the said frivolous debiting," he said.

According to Adamu, his account had about N6,971. Before a friend sent N10,000 into his account, the night bank slammed the N95,000 debt on him.

He said:

"Before then, I had #6,971.30 as credit, then my friend sent me #10,000 that night, and a message alert popped into my account that is owed the bank -N78,108.70 Debit Red, instead my balance reading +N16,971.30."

Adamu said he waited until after the presidential election and its aftermath before complaining at the bank's branch. The operations manager told him he had used his Visa debit card for a transaction on February 6, 2023.

"To my surprise, the operation manager of Polaris bank limited, Murtala Muhammed Way Jos, looked into her computer and said, I bought provisions at 'Flourish Supermarket Jos for the sum of #95,050 naira on February 6, 2023, and paid fully with my visa ATM card but she doesn't know how the bank made a mistake of repaying same transaction on February 24, 2023, at midnight," he said.

Adamu stated that the operations manager told him to be grateful it was a savings account with no charges, or else the amount would have been more.

He queried if he is operating any account other than savings that would make the bank allow him to shop on credit, insisting that he had no such amount in his account prior to the debit.

Manger asks customer to be thankful

The manager also told him to look for money to pay off the debt, as nothing more could be done.

He stated that the bank had also placed a no-debit on his account, denying him access to his N16,000.

All efforts by Legit.ng to get the bank to respond were unsuccessful.

As of the time of writing, Nduneche Ezurike, the bank's head of corporate communications, has yet to respond to messages sent to his WhatsApp number.

