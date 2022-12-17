The Lagos State government has asked owners of buildings under high tension to vacate

The state building and planning agency stated that the practice is dangerous to lives and properties

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) said the state will move against violators

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has asked owners of structures and buildings under high-tension cables in different areas of the state to move to safer locations.

In a statement by the General Manager of the agency, Gbolahan Oki, on Wednesday, December 16, 2022, asked Lagos residents to be careful of electromagnetic radiation coming with the unlawful practice.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Credit: Riccardo Savi / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Oki said not only does the practice pose threat to lives and occupants but is against the provisions of the state’s Urban and Regional Planning and Development laws.

The state said it will relocate affected people.

Report say the LASBCA boss stated that buildings built under high-tension electricity cables are a source of severe concern to the state government, saying that the state will not stand by and let people flout its laws.

The statement reads:

“The State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law do not only prohibit building under overhead electricity wires but also specified the distance that should be observed between a property and a public utility such as the PHCN high tension cables.

According to Oki, the agency will begin the enforcement of the relevant laws in the state and the agency would move against recalcitrant owners on the expiration of the notice.

Per Oki’s statement, the building of shops, offices and residential houses under the cables is dangerous to the lives and properties and urged people to report violators.

