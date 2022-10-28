The Nigerian government has engaged a South Korean company to rehabilitate the Kaduna Refinery

The contract is coming at the World Bio Summit in South which President Buhari is attending

Daewoo, the South Korean firm, will rehabilitate the refinery as another Italian firm is already working on the Kaduna Refinery

The Nigerian government has made a deal with South Korea.

Business Insider reports that a spokesperson for the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) stated on Thursday, October 27, 2022, that the company had finalised a deal with Daewoo Group of South Korea to rehabilitate the Kaduna Refinery.

Engineers at the Kaduna Refinery Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Kaduna to produce 110,000 Bpd

According to the spokesperson, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the signing by the side of the 2022 World Bio Summit on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea.

Nigeria imports refined petroleum products, despite owning several refineries.

The Kaduna refinery has 110,000 barrels per day production capacity and is one of the four dormant refineries.

President Buhari said that he understands the competence of Daewoo and that the firm has massive investments in automobile, maritime and other sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Port Harcourt refinery to come on stream soon

Buhari also stated that Daewoo is engaged in executing the NLNG train seven project and constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and its partners.

One of the biggest refineries in Nigeria, the Port Harcourt Refinery, is undergoing repairs by an Italian firm, Technimont.

Nigeria expects the plant to start oil production by December.

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved the contract award for rehabilitating the Warri and Kaduna refineries at $1.5 billion.

Source: Legit.ng