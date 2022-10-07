The growing call for a lasting solution to the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria has been heightened

The Institute of Professional Industrialists and Management Development (IPIMD) in a two-day summit launched an initiative to curb the menace

Meanwhile relevant stakeholders in the job creation sector have been urged to support the move to end unemployment

FCT, Abuja - The Institute of Professional Industrialists and Management Development (IPIMD) launches Entrepreneurs Multipurpose Cooperative Society (Emcoop) at the 2022 Entrepreneurs Empowerment Summit.

The Summit which was organized by the IPIMD in collaboration with the Raw Materials Research and Development Commission called for improved funding and support for Nigeria's Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs(MSMEs).

The two-day summit focused on the theme; "Empowering the Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs through a Dedicated Cooperative Society". Photo: Felix Achibiri

Source: Facebook

The two-day summit focused on the theme; "Empowering the Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs through a Dedicated Cooperative Society" and highlighted the importance of a sustainable cooperative society towards the financial support of entrepreneurs who working to solve many business challenges in society.

Speaking at the summit on Thursday, September 29, the Chairman of the occasion and also the Chairman of the Industrial Policy Council of the IPIMD, Mr Felix Achibiri, emphasized the need to find sustainable means to engage young Nigerians bearing in mind the high rate of unemployment in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We must unlock the potential of MSMEs" - Achibiri

According to him, "unlocking the potentials of the MSME sector in Nigeria is a prerequisite to creating more jobs and strengthening the non-oil sector."

Mr Felix Achibiri, who is also the Chairman of DFC Holdings, highlighted some of DFC's impact in the MSME through some of their subsidiary and affiliate companies like DTH Africa, Fintech Inclusion Centre and Bizpotta.

He called on relevant stakeholders to leverage the opportunities in the SME sector and the inherent abilities of Nigerian young people to invest in the sector.

The summit had the presence of notable personalities like the Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Alhaji Shehu Abdulkabir, the Special Guest of honour, and Mr Emmanuel Atama as the keynote speaker.

Other dignitaries included Prof H.D Ibrahim, Director General/CEO of Raw Material Research Development Council who was honoured as the Grand Patron of the IPIMD and Pascal Ogechi Harry, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee.

The event featured the induction of new members, recertification of members, the inauguration of IPC, and Awards of honour to Prof. Hussain Doko, Felix Achibiri and Ernest Aubee.

Source: Legit.ng