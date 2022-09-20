Nigerians paid more for electricity in the first six months of 2022 than they did in the same period the previous year

However, electricity supply for 2022 is significantly lower than it was from January to June of 2021

Lagos residents consumed the most electricity supplied in the country and also paid the highest bills

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have reported that Nigerians paid over N393.14 billion for electricity consumed from January to June 2022.

This is 6.55% lower when compared to N368.97 billion paid in the same period of 2021.

NBS stated this in its most recent Electricity data, which was published on its website on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Snapshot of electricity bill payment Q1 Credit: NBS

According to the data, Nigerians paid 204.74 billion in Q1 2022 (January to March) and 188.41 billion in Q2 2022. (April to June).

Electricity Customer base

According to the report, Disco's revenue came from 10.63 million customers in Q1 2022 and 10.81 million in Q2 2022.

However, only 4.79 million customers in Q1 2022 and 4.96 million in Q2 2022 are metered out of the total number of customers.

Most of Nigeria's electricity customers (5.84 million in Q1 2022 and 5.85 million in Q2 2022) pay their bills based on estimates.

Electricity supply

Despite a report of higher revenue, the report shows that Nigeria enjoyed lower electricity supply.

A breakdown shows in the first six months of 2022, a total of 11,182.49 Gigawatt hours (Gwh) was supplied to electricity consumers across the country.

This is lower than the 12,055Gwh electricity supply enjoyed by Nigerians in the same period of 2021.

Breakdown for 2022 shows that in Q1 electricity supply stood at 5,956(Gwh) and 5,227 (Gwh) in Q2 2022, showing a decline of 12.23% on a quarter-on-quarter basis,

While on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined compared to 6,172.19 (Gwh) and 5,882.57 (Gwh) reported in Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively.

Discos with higher electricity supply

The report further broke down the electricity supply to electricity companies across the country in first six months as follow:

Abuja (AEDC) 1265.00Gwh

Benin (BEDC) 1149.16Gwh

Eko (EKEDC) 1381.39Gwh

Enugu (EEDC) 994.00Gwh

Ibadan (IBEDC) 1345.59Gwh

Ikeja (IEDC) 1822.93Gwh

Jos (JEDC) 563.85Gwh

Kaduna (KDEDC) 907.00Gwh

Kano (KEDC) 723.20Gwh

Port Harcourt (PEDC) 772.57Gwh

Yola (YEDC) 257.79Gwh

