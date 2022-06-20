There is an ongoing outrage on social media caused by the price of bread which sells for N900 in the United Kingdom selling for N7,500

A Nigerian man on Twitter raised the alarm and said everything being equal the price of the commodity should not exceed N900

Nigeria is currently fighting inflationary pressure which currently stands at 17. 8 per cent according to latest figures by the NBS

A Nigerian man has raised an alarm on social media after he discovered that a bread that sells for 1.7 pounds, about N900 in the United Kingdom is selling for a whooping N7, 500 in Nigeria.

The man with the Twitter handle @McCartney000 said factoring in the cost of importation, the price of the bread should not exceed N900 in Nigeria and blamed price racketeering for the cut-throat price.

Mna finds bread selling for N900 in UK going for N7,500 in Nigeria Credit: McCartnery000

Source: Twitter

He said:

“This is a UK bread and its just £1.70 clearly factoring importation and profit it should not be more than N3,500 but thievery. We deserve our leaders thoroughly”

Reactions trail high cos of bread

Many Nigerians wondered why the bread is selling for such a huge amount and wondered if there is a price control agency in Nigeria.

One person responded:

“Why are we importing bread in the first place? If you want to eat UK bread go to Uk. There are literally 1 million bakeries in Nigeria. Olojukokoro no go kill some ppl.”

Another said:

“You seem to be implying that it is made in the UK, but alas it has a France address with French written all over it. It's like calling it a Nigerian bread because it found its way to a store shelf in PH”

A third responded:

"Have you ever done business in Nigeria? If not, You shouldn't question the price sellers peg their goods at. You don't know their business more than them."

Nigeria mum on high cost of living

Efforts by Legit.ng to reach the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) were unsuccessful as an email sent to the agency to seek its reaction on the exorbitant cost of the bread and other items in the country did not elicit any reply.

Nigerians have been battling inflation at its peak recently, which stands at about 17.8, sending the price of food items soaring.

The wheat crisis in Nigeria and around the world has been blamed on the Russian-Ukraine as Ukraine is the highest producer of wheat in the world.

Source: Legit.ng