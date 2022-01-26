Patronising loan sharks is very dangerous, so says Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has warned Nigerians against patronising loan sharks that employ unethical methods in loan issuance and recovery.

Emefiele, who spoke at the CBN’s monetary policy Committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, said the loan sharks operate outside regulations and have an incredibly high rate of returns.

Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele

Source: Twitter

Also, he said, the loan sharks operate outside the law and approved the CBN rate.

It is risky to patronise them

Thecable reports that Emefiele warned that those who patronise them are at higher risk. He advised that Nigerians should instead, patronise the services of microfinance banks.

He explained that there is no need to use the services of loan sharks out of desperation because they will come for their assets like houses and means of livelihood.

The CBN boss said they understand that people patronise the loan sharks out of desperation when they cannot access loans from conventional or microfinance banks.

Have higher interest rate and operate outside the law

The apex bank’s helmsman said the loan sharks charge higher, most times two times higher or more than the approved CBN rate.

According to Emefiele, the CBN has put in place the avenue through which people can raise their finance via credit facilities or SMEs loans that was established through the microfinance banks.

He advised that people should just open the portals of the microfinance banks, fill out their forms, send their data and if correct, they will access the loans.

He said the bank is making efforts to rein in loan sharks and that they will be death with when they are found.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that the activities of loan sharks masquerading as lending apps in Nigeria have left the majority in the country worried as the apps use crazy methods in chasing and recovering their loans.

In a Facebook post by one Onyinye Mmoh, one of the loan apps went to the extreme measures of designing the obituary of its creditor, one Azubuike Chinedu.

Another measure unlawful measure employed by another is declaring a creditor wanted and harassing contacts of those who owe them.

Source: Legit.ng