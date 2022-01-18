The federal government has raised the alarm over an online scam currently going on purporting to be sharing N80,000

The Coordinator of the Federal Government's MSME Survival Fund said the public should not disclose their bank account details to anyone online

According to him, security agencies have been notified of the swindlers by the project committee members

The Nigerian government has warned that it is disbursing N80,000 under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund project.

The action was prompted by a scam circulating on social media and SMS by fraudsters asking naïve members of the public to disclose their account details in order to benefit from the Survival Fund.

Fake empowerment project

No, its not us

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the information was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, Project Delivery Office (PDO) of the Federal Government's MSME Survival Fund project, Tola Johnson, who mentioned that the tricksters are trying to steal from members of the public.

He said that the verification process of the project does not require beneficiaries to disclose their bank account details.

Security agencies on alert

According to Johnson, law security agencies have been contacted by the members of the committee in charge of the project headed by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum, to track and bring the fraudster to justice.

Ponzi Schemes everywhere

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public over the operations of FinAfrica Investment Limited based in Enugu and Poyoyo Investment in Lagos that they are Ponzi schemes as they do not have viable business models.

The Exchange said the operations of the outfits are illegal as they are not recognised by Commission.

In the circular by the management of the SEC which was published on its website on Tuesday, December 27, 2021, the Commission said the operational style of the companies is not authorised by it.

