The Dangote Refinery and various depot owners have increased their prices of cooking gas

The adjustment is linked to rising global crude oil prices and increased production costs

Analysts say global supply conditions may keep upward pressure on cooking gas prices

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Dangote Refinery has increased its gantry price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas, to N800 per kilogram, reflecting ongoing changes in global energy costs and supply conditions.

The adjustment, which took effect on March 17, 2026, marks an increase from the previous N760/kg rate. Market checks indicate the review is linked to rising international crude oil prices, which have driven up feedstock and refining costs.

The adjustment is linked to rising global crude oil prices and increased production costs.

Source: Getty Images

Depot prices remain higher.

Data collated by Petroleumprice.ng from LPG depots across Lagos as of March 18, 2026, shows that prices from other suppliers remain above Dangote’s revised rate.

Key depot prices include:

Ardova – N900/kg

Navgas – N890/kg

PPMC – N895/kg

A.A. Rano – N885/kg

The figures suggest that, despite the recent increase, Dangote Refinery continues to offer prices lower than those of other major players in the market.

Marketers adjust retail pricing

Industry sources said marketers lifting LPG from the refinery have begun revising their resale prices in response to the new gantry rate. Current market checks show Dangote-affiliated marketers selling at about N830/kg.

This reflects the additional costs associated with distribution and margins added above the ex-depot price.

Global trends drive local prices

Analysts attribute the upward movement in LPG prices to developments in the international energy market. Rising crude oil benchmarks have increased the cost of propane and butane, which are key components used in LPG production.

According to market observers, the trend may persist if global supply disruptions and elevated crude oil prices continue.

The latest adjustment highlights the continued link between Nigeria’s LPG pricing and global oil and gas dynamics. While Dangote Refinery remains competitive, broader market indicators indicate sustained near-term pressure on cooking gas prices.

Marketers have adjusted resale prices to reflect the new ex-depot rate. Photo: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Middle East tensions escalate as missiles hit key gas fields

The BBC reported that a major liquefied natural gas facility in Qatar has been struck in a missile attack, raising fresh concerns over global energy security as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The facility, located at Ras Laffan, is one of the world’s most critical hubs for LNG production and export.

Iran carried out the strike in retaliation against a missile strike on its largest gas field by Israel and the US. Iran had warned that it would retaliate for any attack on its energy infrastructure by attacking energy facilities with US interests in the region.

Although there were no immediate reports of casualties, the damage to the facility has raised concerns about disruptions to global gas supply. Qatar is a key exporter of liquefied natural gas, and a prolonged outage could tighten global supply and push up energy prices.

Marketers release new petrol prices.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria faces rising petrol prices amid escalating global crude supply disruptions in the Middle East.

The latest developments in the global oil market are already rippling through Nigeria’s fuel market, raising concerns among households and businesses that depend heavily on petrol and diesel for transportation and power generation.

Analysts predict continued fuel price volatility and urge policies to improve domestic refining capacity and stability.

Source: Legit.ng