Fresh LPG prices across Nigeria reflect adjustments by major marketers amid currency stability

Local production of LPG meets 87% of national demand, indicating increased self-sufficiency

Despite rising supply, households face high retail prices due to distribution and storage costs

Depot owners and major oil marketers have released fresh prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, across Nigeria, with rates varying by location and supplier.

Market checks show that leading marketers, including Dangote Refinery and other major players, have adjusted their depot prices in response to market dynamics.

Depots announce new prices

In Lagos, 11Plc quoted N802.5 per kilogramme, while NIPCO announced N800 per kilogramme.

Techno Oil set its rate slightly higher at N805 per kilogramme. These rates directly influence retail prices paid by households for common cylinder sizes such as 3kg, 6kg and 12.5kg.

The new pricing structure reflects ongoing adjustments in the downstream petroleum sector as operators respond to currency movements and supply conditions.

FX stability drives price adjustments

Industry analysts attribute the recent changes partly to the improved performance of the naira at the official foreign exchange window.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows the local currency has maintained relative stability in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the naira traded at N1,350 per dollar, strengthening slightly from the previous day.

Experts note that Nigeria still imports a portion of its LPG requirements. As a result, exchange rate stability plays a key role in determining landing costs and depot pricing.

With reduced volatility in the FX market, marketers have been able to moderate price swings.

Local production rises, imports decline

Fresh figures from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) indicate that Nigeria consumed about 52,800 metric tonnes of LPG in 2025.

Of that volume, domestic producers supplied roughly 45,800 metric tonnes, while imports accounted for about 7,100 metric tonnes, representing approximately 13 per cent of total consumption.

This means local production met about 87 per cent of national demand.

The data highlights Nigeria’s growing self-sufficiency in cooking gas, driven by expanded local production capacity and investments in infrastructure.

Techno Oil, for instance, recently unveiled an LPG cylinder manufacturing plant aimed at lowering costs and improving product quality.

Why households still feel the pinch

Despite rising local output and shrinking imports, many households continue to grapple with elevated retail prices.

Market sources say distribution costs, storage expenses and retailer margins still affect final pump prices.

While FX stability and increased domestic supply have helped moderate sharp spikes, broader cost pressures across the economy continue to shape what consumers ultimately pay.

As the naira stabilises and local production strengthens further, industry watchers expect more gradual adjustments in cooking gas prices nationwide.

