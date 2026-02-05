Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Ojulari Discloses why NNPC Kept Operating State Refineries Despite Heavy Losses
Energy

Ojulari Discloses why NNPC Kept Operating State Refineries Despite Heavy Losses

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • NNPC GCEO Bayo Ojulari said political pressure was applied to keep refineries operating despite losses
  • A management review showed that the continued operation of the refineries was not unsustainable
  • Speaking at NIES 2026, he said low utilisation rates and high operating costs led to continuous value losses

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, has said intense political pressure was mounted to keep Nigeria’s state-owned refineries operating, despite internal findings that the facilities were recording heavy financial losses.

Read also

Doctor shares his observation, mentions what FG must do after snake bite killed popular singer

Ojulari disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a fireside chat titled Securing Nigeria’s Energy Future at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026, Daily Trust reported.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, said there was political pressure on the company to keep operating Nigeria’s state-owned refineries.
NNPC Boss, Bayo Ojulari explains why political pressure could not keep refineries running. Photo: NNPCL, Pius Utomi Ekpei.
Source: UGC

According to him, the pressure persisted even as management reviews showed that refinery operations were eroding national value and running at what he described as monumental losses.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The NNPC chief said public frustration over the refineries was understandable, considering the huge investments committed to their rehabilitation over the years.

“On the refineries, Nigerians were angry. A lot of money has been spent, and expectations were very high. So we were under extreme pressure,” Ojulari said.

Read also

First Bank writes Off N748bn bad loans as Otedola explains profit crash, signals stronger future

Ojulari says he rejected political pressure

He added that there were strong political demands to continue refinery operations, but insisted that his professional background made it difficult to support activities that lacked commercial viability.

Ojulari explained that after assuming office, his management team conducted a diagnostic review to determine the true commercial status of the refineries.

The review, he said, revealed an unsustainable business model that offered no clear path to recovery.

“The first thing that became clear is that we were running at a monumental loss to Nigeria. We were just wasting money,” he stated.

Review reveals value leakages – Ojulari

According to him, NNPC was allocating crude oil cargoes to the refineries monthly, yet utilisation rates averaged between 50 and 55 per cent, while operating and contracting costs remained high.

Read also

Free meters: Agency explains how Nigerians will eventually pay via tariffs

He said this combination resulted in continuous value leakage, with spending on operations outweighing the returns from refined products.

Ojulari noted that although losses can occur during investment phases, there must be a clear line of sight to recovery, which he said was absent in this case.

As a result, he said the first major decision taken by his administration was to halt refinery operations and subject the assets to a rapid technical and commercial reassessment.

The NNPC GCEO also cited product quality issues, using the Port Harcourt Refinery as an example. According to him, crude processed at the facility was yielding mid-grade products whose combined value did not justify the input costs, describing the outcome as uneconomical.

NNPC GCEO Bayo Ojulari said political pressure was applied to keep Nigeria’s state-owned refineries operating despite losses.
Ojulari spoke at the Nigeria International Energy Summit 2026 in Abuja. Photo: NNPCL
Source: Twitter

Why govt must rehabilitate refineries – PETROAN

Read also

Customs seizes N36.5m expired raw materials in Lagos, hands over to NAFDAC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) advised the federal government rehabilitate the moribund state-owned refineries — the Warri, Kaduna and Port Harcourt Petroleum Refineries.

The association’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr Joseph Obele, noted that these three refineries were abandoned for several years, despite their importance to the country’s energy security and economy.

Obele said the brief return of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery had a positive impact on surrounding communities, with increased business activities and employment opportunities, particularly for youths, recorded within the first six months.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwatobi Odeyinka avatar

Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.

Tags:
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
Hot:
Richest musicians Bbn sultana Vina sky Dr lynette nusbacher Marissa dubois