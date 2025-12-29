Nigerians have again been thrown into darkness as the country experienced a national grid collapse in the outgoing year of 2025

The incident reportedly happened around 3 pm on Monday, December 29, when major power plants lost generations

The power generation peaked at about 4,800 megawatts before it crashed to 139 megawatts at about 3 pm, according to the data obtained by journalists

National Grid collapses again Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

It could not be immediately confirmed what caused the collapse. However, it happened at a time when efforts were being made by the Nigerian Independent System Operator to ramp up generation after the recent gas constraints, which were caused by the vandalism of the pipeline.

According to The Punch, on Monday afternoon, 22 of the power plants that were connected to the national grid lost their generation.

When last did the national grid collapse?

Three months ago, Nigeria's national grid collapsed with a total of 50 megawatt drop, according to the report that emerged after the incident. A breakdown of the affected distribution companies indicated that the collapse, which happened around 12:25 pm on Wednesday, September 10, affected 11 of them, including the Abuja Electric.

Below are the states and the affected areas according to The Cable:

Abuja DisCo: 20 MW Benin DisCo: 10 MW Eko DisCo: 0 MW Enugu DisCo: 0 MW Ibadan DisCo: 20 MW Ikeja DisCo: 0 MW Jos DisCo: 0 MW Kaduna DisCo: 0 MW Kano DisCo: 0 MW Port Harcourt DisCo: 0 MW Yola DisCo: 0 MW

Nigeria's Power grid collapsed in 2025

This would be the third time Nigeria would be experiencing a breakdown in its national grid. It happened in January and February, but the government promised it was finding a lasting solution to the recurring menace.

Nigerians have complained about the consistent power grid collapse in the country. It has prompted condemnation and criticism from the people and business owners.

Nigeria's national grid collapsed

In October 2024, Nigeria experienced several national grid collapses within a week, plunging homes and businesses into complete darkness. Electricity distribution companies struggled to keep the public informed about the situation through updates.

Grid failures have become increasingly frequent in the country as the federal government, through the Ministry of Power, works to address the underlying causes.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported in May 2024 that the nation experienced 105 grid collapses between 2015 and April 2024, attributing the issue to problems across the electricity value chain.

