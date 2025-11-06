The price of petrol has dropped at several independent marketers' filling stations as the cost of landing petrol declines

Private depots have also reduced prices as they compete with the Dangote Refinery to attract customers seeking cheaper fuel

The price competition is expected to continue until the federal government begins implementing the new petrol tariff

Fuel prices have dropped at several filling stations as the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) continues to decline.

Major retailers, including NIPCO, AA Rano, Eterna, and Empire Energy, have reduced their pump prices.

At NIPCO and AA Rano stations in Abuja, petrol now sells for N940 per litre, down from between N950 and N955.

Eterna and Empire Energy also revised their prices to N945 and N955, respectively, down from N955 and N959 earlier in the week.

This represents a reduction of between N4 and N10 per litre across several retail outlets in the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier in the week, NNPC retail outlets in Abuja also adjusted pump prices to N945 per litre, down from N955.

However, some stations have kept prices unchanged. MRS, which sells Dangote-branded petrol, and Ranoil maintained pump prices at N950 and N955 respectively as of Thursday morning.

An MRS station manager, who requested anonymity, said:

“We may review our price later today, but for now we still sell at N950 per litre.”

Petrol landing cost drops

Punch reports that the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) shows that the landing cost of petrol has dropped to N827.04 per litre as of November 3, down from N829.77 per litre at the end of October.

Data from petroluemprice.ng revealed the latest ex-depot prices as follows: Dangote Refinery and Pinnacle both have an ex-depot price of N872 per litre, while NIPCO, BOVAS, Aiteo, and AA Rano are all at N870 per litre.

This indicates that the current landing cost of N827.04 per litre is N44.96 lower than Dangote Refinery’s ex-depot price.

Here are the depots selling lower than Dangote

Rainoil Lagos: N871

Eterna: N871

Lister: N871

Aipec: N871

Ardova: N871

Matrix Lagos: N871

Integrated: N871

Bovas: N870

Aiteo: N870

A.A Rano: N870

Nipco Lagos: N870

Depots with the highest prices

Northwest: N910

Sobaz: N907

Mainland: N907

Matrix PH: N893

Rainoil Delta: N890

Matrix Warri: N890

Zamson: N889

Bulk Strategic: N886

TSL: N887

Dangote direct petrol supply cuts out middlemen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Dangote Petroleum Refinery kicked off its direct fuel distribution, bulk buyers and filling stations are jettisoning middlemen for the refinery’s direct delivery.

Yusuf Othman, president of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), stated that bulk purchasers have abandoned agreements with his members to take advantage of Dangote’s free fuel delivery.

He noted that NARTO members operate around 30,000 trucks and are unable to provide fuel without charge.

