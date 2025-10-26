Nigerians may again start buying cooking gas at higher prices as Dangote Refinery has adjusted its prices

Checks show the refinery has unveiled higher prices for cooking gas at the depots, sending retail costs soaring

Other depot operators, such as NAVGAS, sell the product N100 higher than Dangote Refinery

The Dangote Refinery has released an elevated price for liquefied natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, checks by Legit.ng reveal.

The new depot price by the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery comes a few weeks after Nigerians battled high cooking gas prices and biting scarcity that sent costs soaring 80%.

Households across Lagos, Ogun, and other major cities suffered from severe cooking gas shortages as prices have jumped by over 80% at N3,600 per kilogram

Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors demanded ₦1,600/kg or more, sending may back to the charcoal market.

Dangote Refinery unveils higher LPG prices

Data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that the mega refinery adjusted its cooking gas to N810 per kg, up from N740.

The previous rate was the cheapest in the country, a prior report by Legit.ng stated.

According to the data, only Dangote Refinery and NAVGAS are currently selling the product, with NAVGAS selling its LPG at N910 per kilogram, N100 higher than Dangote’s rate.

Retailers hike prices

Meanwhile, major dealers such as Gasland have hiked their prices, selling at N1,200 per kilogram, up from N1,050 the previous week

“We are still experiencing some hiccups in lifting the product from the Refinery,” a manager at Gasland said, craving anonymity.

He said despite the relative naira stability, dealers still find it challenging accessing LPG at a lower rate.

“We still import the product. But now, most depots have run out of stock, hence the high cost,” he said.

Unstable crude prices to blame?

While local operators cite supply bottlenecks, global market instability is also exerting upward pressure on prices

Experts have blamed the high cost of cooking gas on the fluctuating crude oil price.

They disclosed that there is volatility in the global crude oil market, making prices of petroleum products unstable.

Brent crude fell 0.08% on Saturday, October 25, 2025, to settle at $64.94 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 0.47% to sell at $61.50 per barrel, and Murban crude shed 0.20% to sell at $68.91 per barrel.

Analysts say the current LPG prices, if not promptly tackled, may send Nigerians back to using charcoal and firewood.

Gas dealers release new prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are paying a high price for cooking gas, as retailers enjoy massive profit margins of about 35% on every truckload in Lagos and Ogun states.

New data show that depot prices, driven by Dangote Refinery, have crashed drastically.

However, logistics and retailer prices combine to increase the burden on households.

