Dangote Refinery has denied reports claiming it imported finished petrol with high sulphur content

The company clarified that the allegations is false and misleading while providing explanations

Dangote insists that its products meet international quality regulations, stressing that its customers are global

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed media reports alleging that it is importing finished petrol (Premium Motor Spirit, PMS) with high sulphur content into Nigeria.

The refinery described the report claims as “false, malicious, and misleading.”

In a statement issued on Friday, October 10, the company clarified that the shipment in question was an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol, which will undergo further processing at the refinery to meet Nigerian and international quality standards.

The company stated:

“As a world-scale complex refinery, Dangote processes a range of crude oils and intermediate feedstocks, a standard global practice aimed at optimising production and quality.

"The cargo in question is an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol, and will be fully refined in our units to meet Nigerian and international quality standards. "

Dangote Petroleum Refinery stressed that it produces and sells only high-quality fuels compliant with all regulatory specifications.

It added that its petroleum products are also exported to the United States and Europe, some of the most tightly regulated markets globally, as proof of its adherence to international standards.

It continued:

"Operating within a Free Trade Zone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery refines and sells only high-quality fuels, compliant with all regulatory specifications.

Our exports of petroleum products to the United States and Europe, among the world's most regulated markets, underscore our adherence to global benchmarks. All imports are accompanied by quality certificates and shared transparently with regulators. "

The management added that it is willing to make these documents public, Punch reports.

It stated:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery is also willing to make these documents available to the public in the interest of full transparency and accountability.

"Dangote Refinery remains fully committed to advancing Nigeria's energy independence, upholding the highest standards of quality and transparency, and delivering cleaner fuels for Nigeria and beyond. Management"

Dangote refinery to increase capacity

Meanwhile, the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is projected to increase its nameplate capacity to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by December 2025.

The upgrade represents a 50,000bpd increase from the current 650,000bpd capacity.

The 700,000 barrels per day is a major achievement for Nigeria’s refining sector as it pushes the country to sixth place among nations with the largest refineries in the world.

Dangote increases ex-depot price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, emerged at Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Data showed that Dangote Refinery on Thursday, October 9, increased petrol price for marketers to N838 per litre

This represented an increase of N5.50, or 0.66%, compared to the previous rate of N832 per litre.

