Dangote Group has decided to redeploy some engineers for sacked workers to its cement and sugar subsidiaries

Affected workers described the move as unfair, stressing that their expertise is in petrochemical engineering, not the new roles

Dangote Group has again denied allegations of victimisation, insisting the redeployment was part of normal internal reorganisation

Some engineers who were redeployed by the Dangote Refinery to other subsidiaries under the Dangote Group have expressed dissatisfaction with the development.

They described the decision by the Dangote Group management as unfair and unrelated to their professional expertise.

According to Punch, the redeployed workers were among those affected by the company’s recent restructuring following the dispute with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

According to them, they were informed that they would be transferred to other Dangote Group businesses, such as sugar, cement, and salt production units, a move they claim does not align with their training as petrochemical engineers.

One of the affected engineers quoted said:

“It is not fair. We were employed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, not the Dangote Group. We are petrochemical engineers; how can we suddenly be redeployed to sugar or cement plants?”

The engineers also claimed that they had been asked to stay at home since September 25 while awaiting redeployment letters, adding that attempts to access the refinery were blocked by security personnel.

Another worker explained.

“Currently, we are at home. We were told we would be redeployed, but there has been no update. Each time we tried to enter the refinery, we were turned back.”

One engineer also lamented.

“We love the refinery. Some of us helped build it. Our only ‘crime’ was joining PENGASSAN."

Dangote Group speaks

Some of the engineers alleged that the redeployment was a response to their decision to join PENGASSAN, a claim the company has repeatedly denied.

However, the Dangote Group has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the workers were not targeted for union membership but were affected by a routine internal reorganisation.

An official from the company said:

“Those workers were not victimised. We have PENGASSAN members still working at the refinery.

“Dangote is a group business, and employees can be redeployed across subsidiaries cement, sugar, salt, or refinery depending on operational needs.”

The official also denied reports that the engineers were underpaid, describing such claims as “false and misleading.”

Dangote v PENGASSAN

The dispute between the refinery and union leaders had earlier led to a three-day nationwide strike by oil and gas workers, disrupting production and power generation.

Government intervention eventually calmed tensions, with parties agreeing that the affected workers would be redeployed rather than dismissed.

Despite the truce, some engineers said they were still waiting for official postings and expressed frustration over the uncertainty surrounding their employment status.

