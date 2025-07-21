Dangote refinery is set to deploy 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to deliver petrol

Ahead of the launch date in August, there are strong expectations that the refinery will reduce petrol prices

Petrol price at private filling stations and also the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is set between N856 to N915

Aliko Dangote is set to launch a nationwide fuel distribution programme starting August 15, 2025, a move set to reshape the downstream sector.

Africa's richest man's refinery will deploy 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to deliver petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel directly to end-users, cutting out intermediaries and aiming to slash pump prices.

Petroleumprice.ng reports that there are expectations among industry experts of lower pump prices for consumers.

A source quoted said:

“There might be a downward review before August 15 to facilitate the rollout of the 4,000-truck distribution plan across Nigeria."

Fuel price in Nigeria

Already in 2025, Dangote Refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) multiple times.

With this new logistics system and the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude policy in play, further price reductions are expected.

Currently, petrol retail prices at private filling stations and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) range between N865 to N915 per litre.

Last week, filling stations of major marketers such as Ardova and MRS Oil Nigeria, buying directly from Dangote refinery, reduced their fuel prices.

MRS in a message shared on X revealed that its petrol prices will sell for N865 per litre in Lagos, down from the previous N885.

In the South-West region, the price has been cut from N895 to N875, while consumers in the North-East will now pay N895 per litre instead of N915.

Similarly, the price in the North-West and Central regions has been reduced to N885 from N905, and in the South-South and South-East, the new price is N895 per litre, down from N915.

Depot prices for petrol

Depot owners, who are likely to be heavily impacted by the planned free distribution of petrol, have adjusted their ex-depot prices to remain competitive with Dangote Refinery.

Matrix Warri, A.Y.M Shafa, and Rainoil Delta are now selling petrol at N840 per litre. Other depots, including Wosbab, Matrix Lagos, and A.A. Rano, have set prices just above N820.

Meanwhile, depots such as NIPCO Lagos, AIPEC, and Aiteo are offering petrol at N821 per litre.

These reductions bring depot prices in line with Dangote’s benchmark, which ranges between N819 and N821.

