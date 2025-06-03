Nigerians are paying the least for petrol in West Africa, as prices in the region show massive disparity in 2025

Other countries such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea, and others pay as high as N3,600 per litre, while Nigeria pays as little as N870

Chairman of the Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, confirmed that petrol prices in Niger are 55% cheaper

Petrol prices in West African countries show a massive disparity in 2025, with Nigeria having the lowest cost at $0.55 or N870 per litre.

Despite fuel subsidy removal in 2023, Nigeria’s growing refining capacity, especially the massive Dangote Refinery, has helped to stabilise prices.

Mali, Sierra Leone, others pay high for petrol

In contrast to other West African countries such as Mali and Sierra Leone, where petrol imports have continued, petrol prices have soared, widening the price gap and reshaping household spending and regional fuel trade dynamics.

According to data by Petroleumpriceng, Nigeria is leading other African countries with affordability.

In West Africa, countries with weaker currencies have seen their prices jump, especially those paying for imports in dollars.

Ghana remains above the $2 per litre threshold despite fuel policy reforms.

FX and inflation impact petrol prices

Reports say Sierra Leone and Mali, which grapple with inflation and fiscal challenges, continue to record some of the highest fuel prices in Sub-Saharan Africa, crossing N2,600 per litre in Nigerian currency.

Experts say that as domestic consumption grows, countries such as Ghana and Senegal explore refinery upgrades, while Nigeria focuses on sustaining local supply and distribution.

They say that unless West Africa increases refining infrastructure or improves forex liquidity, the difference in affordability may continue, making Nigeria an outlier in regional energy pricing.

Top 10 West African countries and their prices

Nigeria: N870 per litre

Liberia: N2,123.51 per litre

Togo: N2.624.77 per litre

Benin Republic: N2.630.22 per litre

Ivory Coast: N3,375.43 per litre

Burkina Faso: N3,343.74 per litre

Mali: N3,993.47

Senegal: N3,660.68

Ghana: N3,201.11

Guinea: N3,502.21

Dangote compares petrol prices in West Africa

The development follows a statement by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, that Nigerians pay 55% less for petrol than in other African countries.

He disclosed this when he welcomed Omar Touray, the President of the Economic Community of West African States Commission (ECOWAS), to its refinery facility on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

In a statement released after the visit, Dangote spoke on the importance of the refinery to West Africa and how it has already helped reduce petrol prices in Nigeria to between N815 and N820 per litre from the high of N1,000 per litre.

Depot owners, Dangote Refinery reduces petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that depot owners in Lagos reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The price changes give little hope for lower petrol prices at filling stations.

As of Monday, May 26, 2025, the average price of petrol declined marginally at several terminals, according to petroleumprice.ng reports.

