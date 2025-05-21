The NBS has revealed that the national average price of petrol at filling stations increased by 76.73%

The NBS disclosed that the Imo, Jigawa and Sokoto states recorded the highest price of petrol in the review period

The report also disclosed that Yobe, Kwara and Osun states had the lowest retail price of petrol in April

The National Bureau of Statistics says the average retail price of a litre of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, increased to N1,239.33 in April 2025.

This represents a 76.73% increase compared to the average price value of N701.24 per litre recorded in April 2024.

NBS revealed the figures in its latest PMS price watch report published on its website, which was analysed by Legit.ng.

According to the NBS, when the April figure is compared month-on-month, the average petrol price decreased by 1.77% from N1,261.65.

Breakdown of petrol prices in Nigeria

Furthermore, the NBS provided a breakdown of the average petrol price by state, including states with the highest and lowest prices.

Based on the state profile analysis, Imo State recorded the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N1,588.50, followed by Jigawa and Sokoto States at N1,567.84 and N1,550.00, respectively.

Conversely, Yobe, Kwara, and Osun States recorded the lowest average retail prices at N970.00, N1,014.85, and N1,042.49, respectively.

In the Zonal Profile, the South-East Zone had the highest average retail price at N1,341.71, while the South-West Zone recorded the lowest at N1,138.64.

10 most expensive states to buy petrol in Nigeria in April 2025

Imo: N1,588.50

Jigawa: N1,567.84

Sokoto: N1,550.00

Enugu: N1,533.41

Kaduna: N1,395.04

Adamawa: N1,370.00

Benue: N1,341.34

Niger: N1,309.5

Plateau: N1,302.52

Cross River: N1,301.69

States with the cheapest price of petrol

Yobe: N970.00

Kwara: N1,014.85

Osun: N1,042.49

Gombe: N1,060.93

Lagos: N1,064.58

Katsina: N1,111.94

Ebonyi: N1,118.80

Akwa Ibom: N1,139.00

Ondo: N1,148.42

Kebbi: N1,148.91

A breakdown of zonal averages is as follows:

South East: N1,341.71

North West: N1,325.90

North Central: N1,242.94

South South: N1,222.54

North East: N1,166.27

Dangote refinery slashes petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has once again reduced its petrol prices as it seeks to exert its dominance over Nigeria’s fuel market.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the refinery slashed its petrol price to N831. The latest price cut is targeted at marketers who are filling station owners.

In the last few days, petrol importers have brought in over 300 million litres and justified continuing imports

