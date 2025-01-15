Power supply from the national grid may improve soon as another power plant comes on the grid with 230MW

The Ihovbor Power Plant already has two gas turbine units up and running and generating 225MW

The remaining two units have been commissioned and will bring an additional 230MW to improve power for Edo state residents and businesses

After more than 13 years in comatose, the Ihovbor power plant has been reactivated, bringing an additional 230MW to boost the national grid.

At the recommissioning recently, Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, announced that the two turbine units at Ihovbor had been restored and were working perfectly.

Adighije noted that the reactivation of the power plant is part of a broader objective to provide Nigerians with accessible, affordable and reliable electricity, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The CEO, who went in the company of the Executive Director (ED), Generation, Abdullahi Kassim, to the facility in Benin City, added that the company is poised to start generating revenue immediately as there are already off-takers and customers lined up to consume the energy generated.

She also assured that other idle units would be restored soon to increase the power and revenue generation capacity of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Ihovbor Plant yet to attain full capacity

Ihovbor Power Plant, also called Ihovbor 1, is located in Edo state, LEADERSHIP reports.

Reactivating this power plant will translate to an improved electricity supply for businesses and industries in Edo state and neighbouring communities.

The Ihovbor Power plant was originally designed with four gas turbine units, each with a generating capacity of 112.5MW, totalling 450MW.

It was commissioned in May 2013 but shut down soon after due to operational challenges and an inadequate gas supply for power generation.

Efforts have been made to revive the plant, but until November 2024, it was only working at 15% capacity, producing 75MW.

Since the commissioning, two of the four gas turbine units have been operational and generating 225MW for the national grid.

Once fully operational, the other two units are expected to double the output, generating 230MW and bringing it to 455MW at full capacity.

A history of constant national grid collapses

Nigeria’s national grid continues to collapse every now and then. Within two weeks of 2025, the nation has already recorded its first national grid collapse, even though representatives of the TCN claimed that there was no collapse.

The frequent collapse throws businesses and residents into blackouts for days before power is restored. Even when working at capacity, Nigerians suffer interruptions and power shortages as the National grid appears to have peaked at 4,700MW.

Several companies and educational institutions have even secured approval to generate captive power for their own use and leave the national grid.

The recommissioning of the Ihovbor Power Plant provides a ray of hope that Nigerians may soon experience an improved power supply.

Ex-minister proposes lessening pressure on national grid

In a recent Legit.ng report, former minister for power, Professor Barth Nnaji, drew a roadmap for the Federal government to resolve the constant national grid collapse.

The ex-minister suggested that the FG approve and encourage DisCos and other interested investors to generate more power outside of the grid.

According to Nnaji, this would lessen the burden on the already ageing national grid. He also advised the government to improve monitoring by fully implementing SCADA so as to detect and fix faults early.

