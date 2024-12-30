President Bola Tinubu has commended Mele Kyari's leadership of the NNPC Limited for the reopening of the Warri Refinery

Tinubu expressed his delight about the development, saying it was a significant achievement of his government in the year 2024

The Warri Refinery's return to operation follows the restart of the 60,000 Barrels per day at the Port Harcourt Refinery in November

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his delight at the re-opening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. This development is a significant achievement for his administration in 2024, bolstering Nigerians' confidence in his leadership.

He said that the Warri Refinery's return to operation follows the restart of the 60,000 Barrels per day at the Port Harcourt Refinery in November, demonstrating the administration's commitment to enhancing local refining capacity.

What reopening of Warri refinery is all about

The re-opening of the Warri Refinery is a testament to the administration's determination to make Nigeria a hub for downstream industrial activities in Africa.

President Tinubu acknowledged the efforts of the Mele Kyari-led management of the NNPCL in restoring Nigeria's glory and pride as a major oil-producing country ². The President also commended the implementation of his directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition, a move that will further strengthen Nigeria's energy efficiency and security.

With the 125,000 (bpd) Warri Refinery now operating at 60% capacity, President Tinubu expressed confidence that his administration's comprehensive plan is on track. He praised the NNPCL for their hard work in restoring the refinery and making Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa.

Tinubu asked NNPC to accelerate Kaduna refinery repair

The President also urged the NNPCL to accelerate repair work on the Kaduna Refinery and the 150,000 (bpd) second refinery in Port Harcourt to consolidate Nigeria's position as a global energy provider.

The re-opening of the Warri Refinery is expected to focus on producing and storing critical products, including Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and heavy and light Naphtha.

This development will contribute to easing the supply of petroleum products and saving foreign exchange. The refinery will join the Port Harcourt Refinery and the Dangote refineries in enhancing domestic production and energy security.

