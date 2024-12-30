The reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company by the NNPCL has been commended by President Bola Tinubu

Additionally, he gave the NNPCL instructions to expedite the restart of the Kaduna refinery and the second refinery in Port Harcourt

Following the Port Harcourt Refinery's early restart, which began processing 60,000 barrels per day in November, the refinery reopened on December 30, 2024

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's (NNPCL) reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, calling it yet another outstanding accomplishment in 2024 that has bolstered Nigerians' faith in his government.

In order to support domestic production and energy security, he also instructed the NNPCL to speed the reactivation of the second refinery in Port Harcourt and the Kaduna refinery.

The refinery reopened on December 30, 2024 following the Port Harcourt Refinery's early restart, which started processing 60,000 barrels per day in November.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, he said: “The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians.

“This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised.

“This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

It clarified that the contract for the full restoration and overhaul of the four state-owned refineries was given by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, which is governed by the All Progressives Congress.

With the 125,000 (bpd) Warri Refinery currently running at 60% capacity, President Tinubu stated confidently that his administration's complete plan to ensure energy efficiency and security is well on track.

He commended the NNPCL's administration, led by Mele Kyari, for their diligent efforts to restore Nigeria's prestige and pride as a significant oil-producing nation.

"I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa," he said.

“This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery.

“I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa,” he said.

President Tinubu ordered NNPCL to expedite repairs on the Kaduna Refinery and the Port Harcourt second refinery, which has a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, to strengthen Nigeria's standing as a major supplier of energy worldwide.

Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and heavy and light naphtha are among the essential items that the WRPC will concentrate on manufacturing and storing.

According to NNPC, the refinery remains fully functional.

Earlier on Saturday, media reports alleged that petrol distribution, which had just resumed, halted last Friday, leaving the refinery's 18-arm loading bay inactive.

