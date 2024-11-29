NNPC has released pictures of its petrol products FROM PH refinery, assuring Nigerians that they meet international quality standards

The oil company also said that its product is free from contaminants and safe for use despite reports of concerns

There remains concerns on pricing of PH refinery which is reported to be more expensive than Dangote's

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has revealed that trucks are loading daily from the Port Harcourt Refinery plant.

This was disclosed by spokesperson of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, November 29.

He also stated that petroleum products from the Port Harcourt refinery are “top quality".

NNPC begins truck out of petrol product

Soneye statement comes amid claim that the refinery is neither refining crude oil nor loading trucks.

He dismissed the claims, adding that there is routine loading operations, with trucks being loaded regularly.

He however did not disclose the number of trucks being loaded daily at the refinery.

Soneye said:

“The Port Harcourt Refinery operates in strict compliance with global best practices, ensuring the production of top-quality petroleum products.

“Following the ceremonial truck load-out event, routine loading operations have progressed smoothly. Trucks are being loaded daily to maintain a consistent and dependable supply chain.

“We urge the public to disregard misleading information from predatory media outlets and purveyors of falsehoods, as PHRC remains committed to transparency, excellence, and meeting the nation’s energy needs”

PH refinery petrol price sparks debates

Controversies have been surrounding the petrol prices from the refinery, with marketers threatening to boycott it due to the cost compared to the Dangote refinery.

Legit.ng reported that the petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery sells for N1,045 compared to the N970 per litre offered by the Dangote facility.

Fuel prices to change as petrol landing costs crash

Legit.ng previously reported that filling stations across the country are anticipated to revise pump prices downward due to a reduction in fuel landing costs.

The landing cost of freighting fuel to Nigeria fell to N935.94 per litre, and aviation fuel crashed to N1,117.48 per litre.

This is according to data by the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

