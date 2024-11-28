The Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently producing significant volumes of petroleum products daily at 70% capacity, according to NNPC Ltd

To meet the required gasoline specifications, the refinery blends Straight-Run Gasoline with crack C5, a material from Indorama Petrochemicals.

NNPC stated that efforts are underway to increase the refinery's capacity from 70% to 90% and to ensure the new port Harcourt refinery start up shortly

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) said that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently generating substantial amounts of petroleum products every day at 70% capacity.

After years of operational failures, this is a significant turning point in the refinery's rehabilitation.

In a statement issued by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., the refinery produces the following outputs daily:

Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha): Blended into 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol).

Kerosene: 900,000 liters.

Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or diesel): 1.5 million liters.

Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million liters.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG or cooking gass): Additional volumes.

Blending to Meet Specifications

The refinery mixes Straight-Run Gasoline with crack C5, a substance from Indorama Petrochemicals, to satisfy necessary gasoline standards, Vangurad reported.

According to NNPC, this blending procedure is commonplace globally since no refinery unit can produce gasoline that completely satisfies national criteria without further processing.

According to NNPC, work is being done to boost the refinery's capacity from 70% to 90%. Significant advancements have also been made on the new Port Harcourt Refinery, which is anticipated to start up shortly.

Some people claimed that the refinery was not operating, however the NNPC rejected these accusations, calling them "unfounded." The business stressed the value of concentrating on the accomplishments made under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's direction, who has made reviving the country's energy industry a top priority.

The business urged Nigerians to back its continuous initiatives to change the energy scene and to abstain from sabotaging advancements with unfounded criticism.

Nigeria is moving closer to energy self-sufficiency with the reactivation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, which promises better fuel product supply and less reliance on imports.

