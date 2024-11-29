The NNPC has dismissed allegations by Alesa community leader Timothy Mgbere that the Port Harcourt refinery is not operational

The national oil company described the statement from the community leader as ignorant and contradictory.

NNPCL explained that the old and new Port Harcourt refineries operate as integrated units, sharing utilities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has refuted allegations by a Rivers State community leader, Timothy Mgbere, that the Port Harcourt refinery is not yet producing fuel.

Mgbere, identified as a leader of the Alesa community, accused the NNPCL of misleading Nigerians about the refinery's operational status.

He claimed the facility was only operating skeletally and not processing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Punch reports.

Reacting to Mgbere’s comments, NNPC, in a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL’s Chief Communications Officer, noted that the PH refinery is fully operational.

It clarified that the old and new Port Harcourt refineries have been integrated, operating with shared utilities such as power and storage tanks and a single terminal for product distribution.

The statement reads:

“Mgbere’s claim that the PMS truck-out occurred at the gantry of the new Port Harcourt refinery rather than the old one demonstrates his lack of understanding,.

“Storage tanks and the loading gantry, which he attributes to the new refinery, can also receive products from the old refinery.”

The NNPCL spokesperson further noted a contradiction in Mgbere’s claims.

“He alleged that the PMS loaded at the gantry was ‘old stock’ from the old Port Harcourt refinery. If that were true, how did this supposed ‘old stock’ get to the loading gantry of the new refinery?.

“By his flawed logic, old stock can be moved between the refineries, but newly produced PMS cannot—this is ignorance on full display.”

PH refinery’s production status

Addressing the refinery’s current output, Soneye stated that it operates at 90% of its 60,000 barrels per day capacity.

This translates to 1.4 million litres of PMS, alongside other products like diesel and kerosene.

The statement added:

“The Port Harcourt refinery is functioning as claimed, and the public should disregard Mgbere’s baseless accusations, which are evidently driven by mischief and a lack of knowledge."

PH refinery petrol price sparks debates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on the controversies surrounding the petrol prices from the refinery, with marketers threatening to boycott it due to the cost compared to the Dangote refinery.

It was revealed that petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery sells for N1,045 compared to the N970 per litre offered by the Dangote facility.

