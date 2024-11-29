The Nigerian government has approved the licensing of a new modular refinery in Gombe State

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) approved the licencing

According to the NMDPRA, the new facility will operate in Gombe with a refining capacity of 27,000 barrels per day capacity

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has approved the license to construct a new refinery

Process Design and Development Limited received NMDPRA approval to establish and construct a new 27,000 barrels per day refinery.

FG licences 27,000 barrels per day refinery in Gombe State Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

The new refinery to be located in Gombe State

The authority disclosed that the new refinery will be located in the Dole-Wure, Akko area of Gombe State.

According to a statement by the authority, the facility will be located in Dole-Wure, Akko area of Gombe State.

The new move shows Nigeria has about 10 modular refineries, increasing its growing number and refining capacity.

Experts say many licensed refineries are moribund, abandoned, or not functioning at total capacity.

Punch reports that checks reveal that the firm is located in Kano with a registration number.

PH refinery petrol price sparks debates

However, despite this increase in the number of refineries, most of them remain moribund, with many not functioning at total capacity or efficiently.

The development came after the Port Harcourt refinery restarted operations several years ago and began lifting petroleum products across petrol stations owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Controversies have been surrounding the petrol prices from the refinery, with marketers threatening to boycott it due to the cost of the Dangote refinery.

Legit.ng reported that the petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery sells for N1,045 compared to the N970 per litre offered by the Dangote facility.

Fuel prices to change as petrol landing costs crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that filling stations nationwide are expected to adjust pump prices again following the crash in fuel landing costs.

The landing cost of freighting fuel to Nigeria fell to N935.94 per litre, and aviation fuel crashed to N1,117.48 per litre.

This is according to data by the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

