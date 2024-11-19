MultiChoice has announced that the Supa Plus Golden Window will be extended for the holidays

MultiChoice, a pay-TV provider in Nigeria, has declared that the Supa Plus Golden Window will be extended for the holiday season.

The GOtv Supa+ bundle is still available to customers for the discounted price of N13,900 rather than the usual N15,700.

According to Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice, the Golden Window's expansion aligns with the goal of providing entertainment for every household throughout the holiday season.

“By extending the Golden Window, we’re allowing our valued customers to enjoy premium entertainment at a discounted price and create an immersive and delightful experience for families to enjoy together while creating memorable moments.

“It’s part of our bigger goal this festive season; to make it a good season for everybody,” Tope said.

GOtv offers a thrilling roster of shows on Africa Magic Showcase in addition to the Golden Window extension to keep viewers captivated throughout the holiday season.

The schedule, which runs through January 11 including the holiday season, includes intriguing films like “The Jump” and “10th Anniversary”, two brand-new Africa Magic original productions.

With the debut of the Holiday channel and the special Bovi Comedy Special, Christmas with Bovi, which airs from December 24 to 26, the calendar for this season looks like it will have something to offer everyone. A feast of football this season completes the enjoyment. All GOtv subscribers get access to the Golden Window.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Multichoice disclosed that about 243,000 Nigerians refused to renew their subscriptions between April and September 2024 due to the drop in Nigeria’s macro and consumer environment.

Multichoice as it writes off $21m in Heritage Bank

Legit.ng reported that following the liquidation of Nigeria's Heritage Bank earlier this year, MultiChoice Group Limited has written off $21 million that was deposited in the bank.

The company's interim financial results for the half-year that ended on September 30, 2024, included this information.

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's revocation of Heritage Bank's operating license, which essentially closed the bank, the amount was deemed irrecoverable.

