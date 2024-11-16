The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reacted to rumours of plans to replace Mele Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO)

The oil company's reaction follows rumours that there will be changes soon after the new leadership of NNPCL was appointed

Mele Kyari has been at the helm of affairs in NNPC Limited since 2019, leading the company's transition

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has described speculations about plans to remove Mele Kyari as its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) as baseless.

The sack rumour of Kyari followed the recent leadership changes within the company.

Olufemi Soneye debunked the claims during an interview on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Earlier, the Africa Report, an international publication reported that Kyari might be forced to vacate his position before the end of the year.

The report cited anonymous insiders who noted that the changes going on at NNPC will soon affect NNPC limited GCEO.

Part of the report stated:

“Kyari has been in the danger zone for some time... He will likely leave in the next couple of weekS."

NNPC reacts to claim Kyari will be sacked

Reacting to these claims, Soneye said the report lacks credibility and noted that there is no intention to relieve Kyari of its duties. Punch reports.

His words:

“One might wonder if they were the ones who hired Mele Kyari, given their apparent insight into his career plans.

"Such baseless rumors are not only ridiculous but also show how far some will go to create false stories."

Soneye stated that Kyari continues to perform exceptionally well, transforming the company’s fortunes under his leadership.

He added:

“Under his stewardship, the NNPC has transitioned from years of losses to declaring profits—a historic achievement.

"Just yesterday, we reached a production milestone of 1.8 million barrels per day, a testament to his unwavering commitment.

“Kyari remains commited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu agenda and to address the rumour: it’s as credible as a mirage in the desert."

NNPC raises petrol price

