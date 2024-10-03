An energy company, H-PTP Energy Service Services, has debunked claims of alleged breach of contracts

The company disclosed that a group has called for the prosecution of the firm for allegedly failing to honour contractual agreements

It asked the public to ignore the call and promised to continue its service to the people in good faith

An Energy Firm, H-PTP Energy Services Limited, has debunked claims by some groups under the Integrity Group umbrella, alleging it is involved in economic sabotage because of delayed payments to its subcontractors.

The CSOs had, through a publication, alleged that the delayed payments were an economic sabotage, urging the presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene.

Energy firm clarifies delayed payments

In a rejoinder, H-PTP Energy Services clarified that it has yet to receive the outstanding payments for the project it handled due to disputes with the owner. It added that it is working hard to resolve the issues for its benefit and that of the subcontractors.

The company queried why the CSOs would accuse it of economic sabotage because of the delayed payments, which it has been working hard to resolve with the project owner.

The statement partly reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to the recent story published in Sundiata post blog with the above caption by a faceless group under the aegis of Integrity Group claiming to act in collaboration with other unnamed Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) urging the President to call our company to order based on baseless and unsubstantiated allegation that our “conduct and actions are sabotaging the country’s economy” simply because we delayed payment for services rendered by one Acme Energy and other unnamed contractors which was said to be occasioning economic hardship to those creditors.

“The same group, through its leader Abo,larin Babatunde, also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to check the activities of our company, which was alleged as involved in shady deals, of which no details or particulars were volunteered.

“The publication, however, recognised that H-PTP as a contractor and Acme and others as subcontractors had worked for a typical client who had not fully liquidated the outstanding balance on account of certain disputes in respect of which our company has been working hard to resolve for the common good of itself as contractor and subcontractors.”

H-PTP debunks the group’s claims

“To the knowledge of Acme, H-PTP is yet to receive a substantial part of the outstanding debt from the project owner, which naturally accounts for the delay in releasing funds to the sub-contractors, and our company has constantly updated the subcontractors of efforts and progress being made to resolve the matter as fast as possible.

“One would have expected the support of Acme Energy and its cohorts instead of resorting to these disruptive and injurious publications.”

According to the company, no aspect of its operations is shady, as the organisations claim. The company asks them to disclose any such deals or face legal action.

The firm stated that it would continue to deploy lawful means to recover debts from the project owner to pay those with verifiable claims.

It asked the presidency and the anti-graft agency to ignore the claims made against it in the publication.

