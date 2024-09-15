Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

As the Dangote Refinery embarks on its first petrol distribution on Sunday, September 15, 2024, it will exclusively supply Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

This significant move marks a milestone in Nigeria's energy sector, a country that has been grappling with petrol issues for decades, as none of its state-owned refineries are currently operational.

4 important things to know as Dangote Refinery begins distribution of petrol to NNPC

Since the removal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023, petrol prices have surged threefold, exacerbating difficulties for those who depend on petrol for their vehicles and generators amid a persistently unreliable electricity supply.

On Saturday, September 14, the NNPC announced the deloyment of over 100 truck fleet to the Dangote Refinery ahead of petrol loading.

The move has been commended by many Nigerians who anticipate some ease in the current fuel crisis that has been ongoing for months.

Here are four key points to understand about this new development.

NNPC as sole distributor

The NNPC Limited has secured exclusive distribution rights for petrol produced by the Dangote Refinery, positioning itself as the sole distributor of this crucial commodity.

This strategic arrangement is poised to streamline distribution channels, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of refined petrol throughout Nigeria.

By centralizing distribution under NNPCL, the partnership aims to enhance efficiency, stabilize market prices, and support national energy security.

Not much effect to current petrol pump price

Despite the commencement of petrol distribution from the Dangote Refinery, there will be no immediate changes to petrol pump prices in Nigeria.

This decision reflects a strategic effort to maintain market stability and avoid price volatility during the transition.

The government and stakeholders aim to ensure a seamless integration of Dangote's refined petrol into the market without disrupting existing pricing structures.

Consequently, consumers should expect continuity in petrol prices while benefiting from enhanced supply and potential future efficiencies.

Dangote petrol supply will end supply hiccups

The initiation of petrol distribution from the Dangote Refinery is expected to resolve Nigeria's persistent fuel supply disruptions.

By significantly increasing local refining capacity, the refinery aims to reduce dependence on imported fuel and mitigate supply chain bottlenecks.

This development will enhance the availability and reliability of petrol, addressing long-standing issues like scarcity and long queues at filling stations.

Consequently, consumers are anticipated to experience more consistent fuel supply and reduced instances of shortages across the country.

Marketers will get petrol after price deal

Once a pricing agreement is reached, marketers will start sourcing petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

This arrangement will follow negotiations to ensure mutually beneficial terms for both the refinery and the marketers.

The deal will allow marketers to secure a steady supply of competitively priced petrol, which will subsequently be distributed across Nigeria.

This step is crucial in integrating Dangote's refined petrol into the market and ensuring that the benefits of increased local refining capacity are realized nationwide.

