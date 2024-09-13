After several weeks of back and forth, the Dangote Refinery is now ready to commence petrol distribution nationwide

Reports say the NNPC has issued a notice to oil marketers to send their trucks to the refinery ahead of loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024

The refinery would reportedly begin supplying marketers with 25 million litres of petrol daily to ease the scarcity in the country

The Dangote Refinery is set to commence distributing its petrol to marketers across Nigeria starting Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Reports say sources confirmed that the petrol prices from the refinery remain unchanged despite Dangote introducing the product into the Nigerian market early this month.

Dangote to supply 25 million litres daily

The initial daily allocation to the marketers is expected to be about 25 million litres, sold via the NNPC Trading Limited.

BusinessDay reports that marketers have been asked to start sending their trucks to the refinery beginning Friday, September 13, 2024, to facilitate the lifting process.

The move is expected to boost the petrol supply in Nigeria and ease the challenges consumers face.

The gigantic Dangote refinery recently began producing petrol, and there were doubts that the NNPC would remove the product from the refinery after it said it could not be the sole off-taker of petrol from the facility.

NNPC disclosed that the facility and other refineries across Nigeria are free to sell directly to any marketer.

During the launch of its petrol, Aliko Dangote named NNPC as the sole distributor, stating that the product would hit petrol stations within 48 hours after the launch.

Marketers complain of fuel price crash

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that The Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, has disclosed that the petroleum importers reportedly petitioned President Bola Tinubu over the crash of the price of diesel and aviation fuel by Dangote Refinery.

Edwin said that marketers are boycotting the diesel and aviation fuel from the refinery. They had petitioned the refinery to the president over its low-priced diesel, saying it was counterproductive to their businesses.

95% of marketers don’t buy Dangote products

According to the Dangote Industries chief, the marketers took the step after the refinery crashed diesel prices.

Edwin disclosed that about 95% of Nigerian petroleum product importers do not buy products from the Dangote refinery.

He said that the refinery needs help to sell it in Nigeria, thereby resorting to exporting most of its products.

According to Punch, Edwin said that the Dangote Refinery has imported about 57 shiploads of crude due to low supply from NNPC.

Dangote Refinery strikes new deal on product buy-back

Legit,ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the Dangote Refinery are concluding discussions on crude oil sales by the national oil company to the Dangote Refinery in the local currency and the buy-back of refined products from the plant in naira.

According to Devakuma Edwin, the vice president of oil and gas at the Dangote Refinery, the parties may conclude discussions on the deal soon.

Edwin also revealed that oil marketers had continued to boycott diesel and aviation fuel from the refinery, stating that they also reported the facility’s low-priced fuel to President Bola Tinubu.

