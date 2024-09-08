Petrol stations across the country have reported selling the product at varying prices

Following the increase in petrol prices by NNPC, independent marketers have hiked the price to N1,300 and N1,400 per litre

The development comes as the NNPC said that the Dangote Refinery is free to sell the product to independent marketers

The pain of the recently increased petrol prices has spread across the country as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) hiked prices nationwide.

Legit.ng findings show that some fuel stations in Rivers, Kebbi, and other Nigerian states now sell the product between N1,300 and N1,400 per litre.

Petrol prices nationwide

As of Friday, September 6, 2024, the NNPC sold the product in Abuja at N897 per litre.

However, independent marketers sold petrol in the metropolis at N918 per litre and N1,000 outside the city centre.

In Ekiti, NNPC mega stations were seen selling the product N856 per litre and independent marketers sold at various prices ranging from N935, N950, N990, N1,080, N1,150 and N1,350 per litre.

Petrol prices in southeast

In Abia, the NNPC sells petrol at N880 per litre, while independent marketers dispense the product for between N1,100 and N1,200 per litre.

In Anambra, the national oil company sold the product at N980 per litre, while others sold at N1,000, N1,050, N1,100, N1,150 and N1,200 per litre.

In Benue, NNPC dispensed petrol at N885 per litre, while independent marketers sold the product at N1,000, N1,100, and N1,150 in other places.

In Oyo State, NNPC sells the product at N865 per litre and N890 at TotalEnergies, while others sell at N900, N1,000, N1,100, and N1,200 per litre.

In Katsina, NNPCL sells the product at N855, while the independent marketers sell between N1,100 and N1,200.

In Akwa Ibom, NNPC dispenses the product at N950, while other stations sell it at N1,100. In Imo State, NNPC sells it at N887 per litre, while others sell it at N1,000.

Petrol prices in the North

In Kebbi, NNPC sells at N897; others sell at N1,200 and N1,300 per litre.

In Kogi petrol sells at N950, N985, N1,000, N200, and N1,230 per litre.

In Kano, NNPCL sells N905 per litre, while independent marketers sell the product at N950, N1,050, and N1,150.

Black market dealers sold the product at N1,200 and N1,300 per litre.

Petrol sells for N1,390 and N1,460 per litre in private stations in Rivers.

In Ogun State, petrol sells for between N880 and N1,000, Ebonyi sells at N980 at NNPCL and N1,100 to N1,200 in other stations,

NNPC in Gombe sells the product at N924 per litre and others at N980.

In Edo, NNPCL sells at N885 and others for between N1,100 and N1,250 per litre.

In Ondo, petrol sells for N1,050, while in Kwara, NNPC petrol is sold between N870 and N890.

However, Independent marketers sell the product at N999, N1,1000, and N1,200.

Prices in other parts of Nigeria

In Niger State, petrol is sold at N890 per litre at NNPC stations and N950, N1,200 per litre in others.

In Delta State, petrol is sold at N885 at NNPC, and N950, N1,250 in other stations.

In Osun State, it is N896 at NNPCL and between N950 and N1,200 in other stations.

In Zamfara State, petrol is sold at N1,000 and N1,050 in Nasarawa and N980, N1,200 in Sokoto.

In Enugu, petrol is sold for N885 at NNPCL and N980 to N1,200 at other stations.

NNPC sells petrol at N904 in Kaduna, while other stations sell the product at N1,200 per litre.

NNPC speaks on being the sole buyer of Dangote petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that the Dangote Refinery and any other local refinery can sell directly to marketers on a willing buyer, willing seller terms.

The national oil firm disclosed that it is the practice for deregulated products, stating that it has no plan of becoming the sole distributor for any entity in a free market. Therefore, the notion of a sole off-taker for Dangote Refinery does not arise.

The company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this as he responded to a Muslim group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which said that the Dangote Refinery Limited (DRL) is being undermined by the actions of the NNPC

